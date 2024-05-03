Continuing relevance of Intellectual Property Rights, Metaverse & NFTs

With the increasing presence of technology and artificial intelligence in our lives, we can’t ignore the significance of intellectual property rights and assets in areas such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse.

Business houses around the world as well as in India have been leveraging their IP assets in the metaverse economy. For example, Disney's partnership with Epic Games to create a "persistent universe" featuring IP assets from Star Wars and Marvel, along with MCM's virtual store, illustrates how brands are expanding into the digital realm. These initiatives demonstrate the potential for traditional retail brands to transition into virtual spaces, using their IP assets to craft new consumer experiences.

What are the key issues?

Businesses are stepping into this new era by actively filing trademark applications tailored to the digital environment, covering metaverse and NFTs. For example, Nike has filed applications for its trademarks Nike, Just Do It, Air Jordan, and Jumpman in categories such as "downloadable virtual goods" and "retail store services featuring virtual goods". This filing trend has gathered good momentum in India. This proactive approach highlights the importance of securing IP rights as businesses expand into virtual markets.

It isn’t just trade mark filings alone. Trademarks are also being enforced. In 2023, the case of Hermès v. Mason Rothschild case highlighted the importance of IP rights in the metaverse when Hermès successfully argued that Rothschild’s 'MetaBirkins' NFTs infringed their trademarks. The court's ruling in favour of Hermès confirmed that trademark rights apply in the digital space, establishing a key precedent for IP enforcement and recognising the legal equivalency of digital and physical goods.