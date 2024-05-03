Government’s IT spends tied to AI

BENGALURU: Public sector IT leaders expect substantial near-term adoption of multiple IT operating models, yet the current usage is slightly behind the average compared to other industries. Nutanix, a US-based hybrid multi-cloud computing firm, says in its latest report that the use of hybrid multicloud models in the industry will quadruple over the next three years. To back its forecast, it says IT decision-makers at public sector organisations are looking to modernise data centres into private clouds and preserve choice in public cloud deployments.

Primary drivers for IT infrastructure investments in the next year include ransomware prevention, IT modernisation, and AI strategy support to gain flexibility and access new capabilities to improve operations and enable mission success. “Much like other industries, public sector organisations are eager to modernise their IT infrastructure and lay the foundation to adopt new technologies to deliver better services and experiences for constituents,” says Greg O’Connell, senior director sales, public sector at Nutanix.

“In fact, 80% of the public sector said they expect to increase their investments in AI technology in the next year,” he added.