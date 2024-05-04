CHENNAI: Would the global community hammer out a consensus on an effective Global Plastics Treaty, an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, or let the petrostates have the last laugh and water it down?

After the fourth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) concluded last week in Ottawa in Canada, its outcomes were termed “disappointing” by ambitious states and civil society groups. The last and final round of negotiations are scheduled to take place in Busan in South Korea from November 25 to December 1, 2024.

Plastic pollution is degrading the world, including ocean ecosystems. To address this issue, it is paramount to reduce production besides better management of waste. A well-designed treaty will be the most significant environmental decision since the Paris Agreement and the Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Inger Andersen, Executive Director, UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said, post completion of INC-4 negotiation, “We came to Ottawa to advance the text and with the hope that Members (175 countries) would agree on the intersessional work required to make even greater progress ahead of INC-5. We leave Ottawa having achieved both goals and a clear path to landing an ambitious deal in Busan ahead of us. The work, however, is far from over. The plastic pollution crisis continues to engulf the world. I urge members to show continued commitment and flexibility to achieve maximum ambition.”