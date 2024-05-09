Culinary escapades in Calicut!

North Kerala is without a doubt, one of the most beautiful regions on the Malabar Coast. Also known as Calicut, the city of Kozhikode is the largest in the erstwhile Malabar district and was also the erstwhile headquarters of the area during the British Raj. It was a major trading point for Indian spices once and the capital of an independent kingdom that was ruled by the Samoothiris. The port at Kozhikode also acted as the gateway for the Chinese, the Arabs, the Portuguese, the Dutch and the British.

Therefore, it is not a surprise that the city is a culmination of different cultures that have all left their mark. This can particularly be seen in the culinary scene of Kozhikode that leaves you awestruck and almost always wanting for more. A recent visit to this coastal city to explore what it had on offer led to this food trail that is sure to tickle your taste buds and fill you with anticipation…

We began with Topform Restaurant which was established in 1975 for lunch. We couldn’t have begun our meal without starting with a sulaimani. So, we did just that and it was absolutely heavenly. A hot tea on a hot afternoon, somehow seemed refreshing. We also ordered a tenderloin and chicken option of the biryani there and both were just as we’d been told — a gourmand’s delight! We wanted to make our dinner a grand one and what better place for it than the now super-popular iconic Paragon Restaurant. This legendary place started off in Kozhikode and now has outlets across the Gulf and in Bengaluru too.