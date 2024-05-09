In loving memory of my mother: Jahnvi Kapoor

For avid fans longing to experience life in a star’s home, Airbnb’s recently unveiled 11 iconic properties can make that dream come true. Airbnb just introduced a new category, Icons, featuring celebrity homes, museums, tour bus and more. The latest to join this list is Sridevi’s family home in South India, now being opened to the public by the late lady superstar’s daughter, Jahnvi Kapoor. Located in Chennai, this mansion is now open for rental, offering guests a rare chance to stay in the very first home purchased by the legendary actress.

Even years after her mother’s passing, Janhvi Kapoor (her elder daughter) remains deeply connected to her mother’s legacy as she holds dear memories of her childhood spent in this house. This International Mother’s Day, Janhvi is ready to share a part of that legacy with the world by opening the doors of their family’s estate to guests. “This home holds countless memories with my beloved family. My most cherished memories are of summers spent with my family at our Chennai home. It’s been our little coastal secret, until now. Be among the first to step into our haven and make some memories of your own. My family means so much to me and you will see that throughout our home,” Janhvi Kapoor reveals.

This luxurious coastal abode sports earthy elements from the hand-crafted marble lotus sculpture gracing the entrance of the home to the expansive interior spaces styled in bamboo, rattan and marble, the entire home is designed for ultimate relaxation. Within the heart of the home lies a minimalist living room, a dining area rich with cherished family photographs placed in every corner, Janhvi’s dressing room where she develops her natural skincare treatments and an airy master bedroom featuring a cosy canopy bed covered in white sheets.