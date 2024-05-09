Madras HC introduces e-pass for the Nilgiris ahead of Ooty Flower Festival

The Queen of Hill Stations — Ooty — situated in The Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, is all set to welcome the 2024 edition of the Ooty Flower Festival, which is a six-day celebration of floral magnificence, scheduled from May 17 to May 22. Considering the sweltering summer the country is currently experiencing, if you are already planning on a swift weekend getaway to this South Indian hill destination then let us tell you that you will now need a pass to enter the district.

The Madras High Court has recently mandated the use of an e-pass system for visitors to Ooty and Kodaikanal to manage the influx of tourists and preserve the ecosystem of the Nilgiris. Visitors to Ooty and Kodaikanal are now required to obtain an e-pass before entering the Nilgiris’ checkpoints.

This new regulation, effective from May 7 to June 30, aims to regulate the surge of tourists during the peak season. The number of e-passes issued is unlimited and residents are exempt from this requirement. The Madras High Court’s ruling is also a response to the traffic congestion, aiming to gather information on vehicle traffic on the challenging ghat roads leading to these chilly destinations.