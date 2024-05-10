National Tech Day: Focus on innovation across sectors

BENGALURU: Be it healthcare, life sciences, retail or banking, technology now plays a vital role across sectors. As the country is observing National Technology Day on May 11, entrepreneurs emphasise the role of technology and how it inspires the younger generation. The day is being celebrated to commemorate the successful nuclear test at Pokhran. It is also about encouraging the younger generation to pursue careers in science and technology.

Technology is now not restricted to one particular sector as all sectors are embracing it and trying to innovate by making use of emerging technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI), blockchain, robotics, and nanotechnology, among others. In the case of healthcare, data-driven insights are now becoming crucial for real-time patient care and drug development. Harshit Jain, founder & global CEO of Doceree, says with technology becoming integral to reducing healthcare costs and aiding healthcare professionals in informed decision-making, innovations like AI are poised to drive sustainable growth and transformative solutions in the industry.

Technology has transformed our lives in ways we couldn’t possibly imagine and continues to shape the modern world. Chaitanya Chokkareddy, co-founder and chief technology officer at Ozonetel Communications, says though its impact cannot be understated, we have just begun to tap into its limitless potential with advanced AI. “It is imperative that we make technology more accessible in our classrooms, helping our young minds become proactive innovators from passive learners with the help of advanced capabilities we have,” he says.

In the case of life sciences, technologies help in more efficient drug developments and enhance patient engagement. Both in retail and BFSI sectors (banking, financial services and insurance), technology is being widely used as AI being used in inventory management and analysing consumer behaviour and shopping patterns. Self-checkout technologies and point of sales (POS) systems help customers have real-time access to products.

Skill sets in technology

The most sought-after skill sets in the technology staffing domain encompass Google Cloud, data analytics, AI/ML, application development, ERP, networking, GenAI, and cybersecurity. Additionally, there is a 30% average demand for UI/UX designers, data scientists, data analysts, etc, says NLB Services. It points out another interesting trend.

Profiles like DevOps, cybersecurity, AI & ML, and data science, among others are poised to maintain high demand in the coming 2-3 years. Furthermore, recruitment for tech roles within non-tech sectors such as telecom, BFSI, retail and e-commerce, and healthcare is anticipated to surge at a minimum 10-12% average.