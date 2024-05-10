Pro series devices constitute 60 per cent of Apple’s sales value

NEW DELHI: Apple’s Pro series devices such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro have emerged as the major revenue drivers for Apple, contributing over 60% of the company’s sales value in the first quarter of 2024. According to Counterpoint Research, iPhone 15 Pro Max was the best-selling smartphone of the quarter, capturing a 4.4% market share globally.

In fact, the American tech giant secured the top five positions in terms of smart-phone sales worldwide, as all four iPhone 15 variants and the iPhone 14 were among the top 10 bestsellers. The Pro devices offered by the iPhone maker are upgrades and enhancements over the base models. For instance, Apple equipped its iPhone 15 Pro models with a dynamic island interface, more advanced chipsets, ultra-smooth displays, titanium chassis, and a telephoto camera.

“The growing popularity of the Apple Pro line-up was evident, as it captured half of Apple’s total sales in Q1 2024, a significant increase from 24% in Q1 2020. The Pro iPhones have become the major revenue drivers for Apple, contributing over 60% of its sales value in Q1 2024,” reads the report.

According to Counterpoint Research’s global monthly handset sales data, the second best-selling phone globally was the iPhone 15, holding a 4.3% market share, followed by the iPhone 15 Pro in third place with a 3.7% market share. The fourth position was claimed by the iPhone 14 with a 1.9% market share.

Following Apple, the South Korean tech giant Samsung secured the fifth spot, with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra becoming its top-selling device, accounting for its sales with a 1.9% market share globally. This was followed by the Galaxy A15 5G in the sixth position, holding a 1.5% market share, and the Galaxy A54 at seventh with a 1.4% market share in the first quarter of the year. Once again, the eighth position was occupied by the iPhone 15 Plus, which captured a 1.3% market share, followed by the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy A34 in the ninth and tenth spots, respectively.

This week, Apple announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended March 30, 2024. The company posted quarterly revenue of $90.8 billion, down 4% year-over-year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.53. “Today Apple is reporting revenue of $90.8 billion for the March quarter, including an all-time revenue record in Services,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.