When Apple and Google launch products simultaneously…

NEW DELHI: Whenever Apple or Google launch any new devices, people are keenly interested in what is on offer or what new technology they have added. Interestingly, both tech giants launched their products on the same day -- May 7 -- globally. While Apple unveiled its iPad Pro, iPad Air, and M4 Chip, Google introduced its Pixel 8a smartphone. In this article, we will discuss what they offer to customers.

Apple iPad Pro

Apple’s new iPad Pro boasts of a thin and light design, available in 11-inch and 13-inch models for portability and performance. The star of the show is the Ultra Retina XDR display with state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology, promising a remarkable visual experience. The M4 chip, the next generation of Apple silicon, delivers a significant leap in performance with a new CPU, a next-generation GPU, and the most powerful Neural Engine yet. The Apple Pencil Pro offers enhanced functionality, and a new thinner, lighter Magic Keyboard completes the package. Pre-orders for the iPad Pro, Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard are available now, with in-store availability starting Wednesday, May 15.

iPad Air

Apple also launched the redesigned iPad Air, now available in both 11-inch and 13-inch sizes for the first time. The super-portable 11-inch model remains, while the new 13-inch option provides more screen real estate. Both are powered by the M2 chip, delivering faster performance and advanced capabilities. The front-facing Ultra Wide 12MP camera with Center Stage is now on the landscape edge, ideal for video calls. Faster Wi-Fi and super-fast 5G in cellular models keep users connected. With a portable design, long battery life, a brilliant Liquid Retina display, and support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, the iPad Air caters to both productivity and creativity. The new iPad Air comes in new blue and purple finishes, alongside starlight and space gray. The 11-inch model starts at $599, and the 13-inch offers great value at $799. Customers can order the new iPad Air today, with availability beginning Wednesday, May 15th.

M4 Chip

The M4 chip, powering the new iPad Pro, boasts phenomenal performance thanks to second-generation 3-nanometer technology. This allows for the incredibly thin design of the iPad Pro while maintaining industry-leading power efficiency. The M4 features an entirely new display engine for the stunning Ultra Retina XDR display. The CPU has up to 10 cores, while the 10-core GPU introduces features like Dynamic Caching, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and hardware-accelerated mesh shading for the first time on iPad. Apple's fastest Neural Engine ever, capable of up to 38 trillion operations per second, surpasses any AI PC's neural processing unit. Combined with faster memory bandwidth, next-generation machine learning accelerators, and a high-performance GPU, the M4 makes the new iPad Pro an absolute powerhouse for artificial intelligence tasks.