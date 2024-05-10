When Apple and Google launch products simultaneously…

NEW DELHI: Whenever Apple or Google launch any new devices, people are keenly interested in what is on offer or what new technology they have added. Interestingly, both tech giants launched their products on the same day -- May 7 -- globally. While Apple unveiled its iPad Pro, iPad Air, and M4 Chip, Google introduced its Pixel 8a smartphone. In this article, we will discuss what they offer to customers.
Apple iPad Pro
Apple’s new iPad Pro boasts of a thin and light design, available in 11-inch and 13-inch models for portability and performance. The star of the show is the Ultra Retina XDR display with state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology, promising a remarkable visual experience. The M4 chip, the next generation of Apple silicon, delivers a significant leap in performance with a new CPU, a next-generation GPU, and the most powerful Neural Engine yet. The Apple Pencil Pro offers enhanced functionality, and a new thinner, lighter Magic Keyboard completes the package. Pre-orders for the iPad Pro, Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard are available now, with in-store availability starting Wednesday, May 15.
iPad Air
Apple also launched the redesigned iPad Air, now available in both 11-inch and 13-inch sizes for the first time. The super-portable 11-inch model remains, while the new 13-inch option provides more screen real estate. Both are powered by the M2 chip, delivering faster performance and advanced capabilities. The front-facing Ultra Wide 12MP camera with Center Stage is now on the landscape edge, ideal for video calls. Faster Wi-Fi and super-fast 5G in cellular models keep users connected. With a portable design, long battery life, a brilliant Liquid Retina display, and support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, the iPad Air caters to both productivity and creativity. The new iPad Air comes in new blue and purple finishes, alongside starlight and space gray. The 11-inch model starts at $599, and the 13-inch offers great value at $799. Customers can order the new iPad Air today, with availability beginning Wednesday, May 15th.
M4 Chip
The M4 chip, powering the new iPad Pro, boasts phenomenal performance thanks to second-generation 3-nanometer technology. This allows for the incredibly thin design of the iPad Pro while maintaining industry-leading power efficiency. The M4 features an entirely new display engine for the stunning Ultra Retina XDR display. The CPU has up to 10 cores, while the 10-core GPU introduces features like Dynamic Caching, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and hardware-accelerated mesh shading for the first time on iPad. Apple's fastest Neural Engine ever, capable of up to 38 trillion operations per second, surpasses any AI PC's neural processing unit. Combined with faster memory bandwidth, next-generation machine learning accelerators, and a high-performance GPU, the M4 makes the new iPad Pro an absolute powerhouse for artificial intelligence tasks.
Google has launched its premium device, Pixel 8a, at a price of `52,999. The new device is bundled with an array of cutting-edge AI features akin to its predecessors, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8a is set to redefine the user experience. Its innovative Google Tensor G3 processor empowers users with a myriad of AI-driven tools to elevate their photography and videography endeavours.
With a formidable dual rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel main lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, coupled with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera boasting an expansive field-of-view, the Pixel 8a ensures every moment is captured in stunning detail.
Gemini
Among the standout AI features is "Gemini," a built-in AI assistant designed to streamline tasks and enhance productivity on the go. Whether it's drafting emails, planning trips, or brainstorming ideas, Gemini offers intuitive support through voice commands, text input, and even image recognition, all accessible with a simple press of the power button.
Circle to Search
The Pixel 8a introduces "Circle to Search," a feature eliminating the need to switch between apps to retrieve information. Users can search for relevant
content by circling, scribbling, or tapping on images, texts, or videos, thereby saving valuable time.
Pixel Call Assist
Additionally, Pixel Call Assist features such as Call Screen, Direct My Call, Hold for Me, and Clear Calling enhance the calling experience, ensuring seamless communication for users.
Audio Emoji
Not content with revolutionising productivity and communication, Google has introduced Audio Emoji to inject fun and expressiveness into phone calls. By simply tapping on an emoji during a call, users can trigger audio reactions and visual effects, adding a personalised touch to conversations. With its impressive AI capabilities and groundbreaking features, the Google Pixel 8a promises to redefine the smartphone landscape.