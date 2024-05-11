Experts moot innovative solutions to check adverse impact of linear intrusion in elephant range states

BHUBANESWAR : In the wake of a surge in jumbo mortality attributed to linear intrusion, a group of researchers and conservation experts has advocated innovative and eco-friendly solutions to safeguard wildlife corridors and reduce the adverse impact of linear infrastructures such as power lines, pipelines, canals and railways on wild animals across elephant range states.

Central to the proposed solutions is the development and implementation of effective crossing structures specifically designed to accommodate the movement patterns of elephants and other wild animals.

According to experts, linear transport infrastructure (LTI) constitutes a significant force-altering natural ecosystem impacting biodiversity. Poorly planned and developed LTI can have severe impacts on ecosystems and species.

The concern stems from the fact that India has lost around 15 elephants annually in five years between 2018 and 2022-23 due to train accidents. Besides, 75 jumbos died due to electrocution annually in the same period.

As per the statistics, 75 elephants have been killed in the country in the last five years between 2018-19 and 2022-23. Assam alone reported 24 such deaths in this period. Similarly, 379 other elephants died due to electrocution across the country, including a number of accidental electrocutions.