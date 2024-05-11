Fossil generation may see decline from this year

India: Path towards net zero

While India overtook Japan to become the third-largest solar power generator in 2023, providing 5.9% of global growth in solar, the country’s power sector emissions are expected to increase for several years until clean sources grow fast enough to meet all of the rise in electricity demand.

The Indian government has set out ambitious renewables targets, which will see solar generation reach 602 TWh and wind generation reach 237 TWh by 2030. Achieving these targets would require an annual growth rate of 27% for solar and 16% for wind, which was achieved in 2023.

India is one of the few countries planning to triple renewable capacity by 2030, aiming for 509 GW. According to Ember analysis, annual capacity additions need to significantly increase for India to meet this capacity target. Individual states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu etc are attracting a lot of investments in renewables.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has set an ambitious target to achieve net-zero emission before 2070 and recently the state was first to come out with greenhouse gas inventory.

The Ember’s report said India’s solar generation has been increasing significantly over the last two decades, from just 0.01 TWh in 2000 to 113 TWh in 2023. Most of the growth came in the past five years. Generation in 2023 was 17 times larger than in 2015 (6.6 TWh). Solar more than doubled (+145%, +67 TWh) since 2019. However, coal has accounted for the largest rise since 2000, increasing by nearly four times (+1,090 TWh) from 390 TWh in 2000 to 1,480 TWh in 2023.

As a result, India’s power sector emissions have also more than tripled since 2000. However, had wind and solar generation not grown over the last two decades and this demand had been met by coal, India’s power sector emissions in 2023 would have been 13% higher. Given the current growth of electricity demand and coal generation, emissions are unlikely to peak soon. But still, India’s per capita emissions from the power sector are the fourth lowest in the G20, despite high coal reliance.

Clean energy will outweigh demand

2024 will likely see a fall in power sector emissions, as bumper growth in clean generation is likely to outweigh higher electricity demand growth. The Ember analysis forecasts that electricity demand will increase significantly by 968 TWh in 2024. But clean generation will likely grow even faster, adding an estimated 1,300 TWh in 2024, which is more than double the increase in 2023 (+493 TWh). As a result, Ember estimates fossil generation is set to decline slightly by 333 TWh or 2% in 2024.

The latest solar forecast from BloombergNEF and wind forecast from Global Wind Energy Council shows renewables continue to rise from the record levels in 2023, throughout this decade. Almost 90% of the forecast rise in clean generation is driven by solar and wind additions, with nuclear, hydro, bioenergy and geothermal making up most of the rest. Even if the annual increase in demand rises from the historic 2.5% per year to the 3.5% increase envisaged by 2030 in the IEA Net Zero Emissions scenario, clean generation is forecast to rise even more, reducing fossil fuel consumption and power sector emissions.