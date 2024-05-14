Effectiveness depends on disease, donor compatibility

Often used to treat blood diseases and certain types of cancer, the success rate of stem cell transplant depends on several factors including the type of disease and donor compatibility, tells Dr Anoop P, senior consultant, haematology, haemato-oncology, paediatric haemato-oncology and bone marrow transplant, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, in an interview with Rishita Khanna. Edited excerpts:

What is stem cell transplant?

Stem cell transplant, also known as bone marrow transplant, is a medical procedure in which damaged or diseased bone marrow is replaced with healthy stem cells.

What are the primary types of stem cell transplants, and how do they differ in their application and effectiveness?

The main types of stem cell transplants are autologous and allogeneic. Autologous transplant uses the patient's own stem cells collected before treatment and has a lower risk of rejection. Allogeneic transplantation uses stem cells from a suitable alternative donor who is genetically matched with the patient.

How are stem cells harvested for transplantation and what is the criteria for selecting donors?

There are two methods of collecting stem cells—peripheral blood stem cell collection via apheresis, where blood is collected, stem cells are isolated, and the remaining blood is returned, or bone marrow aspiration, where stem cells are extracted from the pelvic bones with a needle. Donors undergo rigorous screening to ensure compatibility and minimise complications.