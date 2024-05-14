New treatment can slow progression of multiple sclerosis

NEW DELHI: For Rishab Shukla (name changed), it was a sheer stroke of luck. In 2021, the 40-year-old from West Delhi was visiting an orthopedician to figure out why he struggled to walk normally and fell on the ground every now and then. Dr Anshu Rohatgi, senior consultant neurologist and professor at Sir Gangaram Hospital, was paying a visit to the orthopedician, his colleague, when Shukla ran into him. The orthopedician shared the case history with his friend. A glance at the report, and Dr Rohatgi suspected that the man was suffering from multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease that the family had not even heard about. Tests further confirmed his worst fears.

Today, the businessman is back to leading a life as normal as possible.

Approximately 2.9 million, or 1 in 3,000 people in the world, have multiple sclerosis. In India, approximately 1.5 lakh people (11 per one lakh) are suffering from MS, which is a chronic disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which includes the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. This debilitating disease is a leading cause of non-traumatic disability in young people, commonly diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 40, and is twice as likely in women than men. In this progressive disease, patients suffer tremendous disability while the quality of life deteriorates along with regular hospital costs.