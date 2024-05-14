New treatment can slow progression of multiple sclerosis

NEW DELHI: For Rishab Shukla (name changed), it was a sheer stroke of luck. In 2021, the 40-year-old from West Delhi was visiting an orthopedician to figure out why he struggled to walk normally and fell on the ground every now and then. Dr Anshu Rohatgi, senior consultant neurologist and professor at Sir Gangaram Hospital, was paying a visit to the orthopedician, his colleague, when Shukla ran into him. The orthopedician shared the case history with his friend. A glance at the report, and Dr Rohatgi suspected that the man was suffering from multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease that the family had not even heard about. Tests further confirmed his worst fears.
Today, the businessman is back to leading a life as normal as possible.
Approximately 2.9 million, or 1 in 3,000 people in the world, have multiple sclerosis. In India, approximately 1.5 lakh people (11 per one lakh) are suffering from MS, which is a chronic disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which includes the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. This debilitating disease is a leading cause of non-traumatic disability in young people, commonly diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 40, and is twice as likely in women than men. In this progressive disease, patients suffer tremendous disability while the quality of life deteriorates along with regular hospital costs.
Advancements in therapies
Innovative highly effective MS therapies are therefore essential to tackle progression and help reduce the impact of the disease on the daily lives of people with MS and their families, according to experts.
According to Dr Vinay Goyal, chairman, neurology, neurosciences, Medanta, Gurugram, there is no cure for MS, but medications known as disease-modifying therapies are available to help reduce the frequency and severity of relapses. He said these therapies, which can be administered orally, via injections, or through infusions, aim to minimise damage and scarring to the myelin sheath surrounding the nerves, commonly associated with MS relapses. Myelin is an insulating layer, or sheath that forms around nerves, including those in the brain and spinal cord. It is made up of protein and fatty substances.
Relapsing or progressive
Most people living with MS either have relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) or primary progressive MS (PPMS) at the time of diagnosis. RRMS is characterised by episodes of new or worsening symptoms (relapses) followed by recovery periods. PPMS is a highly disabling form of MS characterised by steadily worsening symptoms, usually without periods of improvement/remission. Approximately 15% of people with MS are diagnosed with PPMS. Dr Goyal said there are various treatments - from steroid treatment to symptom special therapies to disease-modifying therapies - that reduce the frequency and severity of MS relapses and slow down disease progression.
Dr Rohatgi, who treated Shukla for PPMS, said they started the businessman straight on ocrelizumab - a breakthrough drug that has been approved by USFDA - for it not only enhances the quality of life in MS patients but also promises improved outcomes. “We had to import the drug at that time because it was not yet introduced in India. Now, it is available in India. Until now, there was no treatment option for patients suffering from primary progressive MS.”
“This (the drug) represents a monumental breakthrough, addressing a longstanding unmet need and extending hope to a substantial portion of the MS community in India, covering the majority of MS patients,” he added.
He said with a robust decade-long track record of safety and efficacy, the therapeutic monoclonal antibody has emerged as the preferred choice for MS treatment, offering relief and convenience with its twice-yearly dosing schedule. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules engineered to serve as substitute antibodies that can restore, enhance, modify or mimic the immune system's attack on cells that aren't wanted. He said the drug helps ease the burden of hospitalisations and promotes adherence. “It not only enhances the quality of life for MS patients but also holds promise for improved outcomes,” he added.