DFMO drug used to treat African trypanosomiasis can help treat typhoid

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have discovered that Salmonella Typhimurium, a bacterium causing food-borne diseases like typhoid, uses a molecule called spermidine to protect itself from the host’s immune response. Scientists say that by targeting spermidine production through a drug can weaken the Salmonella’s defences, making it more susceptible to the host’s immune system. The researchers explain that the indiscriminate use of antibiotics over the years has allowed this bacterium to become resistant, posing a major hurdle in treating infections.

“Salmonella’s strategies to survive are par excellence. With an increase in antimicrobial resistance in Salmonella, it is just impossible to eradicate,” says Dipshikha Chakravortty, Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology (MCB), IISc.

In a recent study published in Redox Biology, the IISc team showed how the bacterium uses the molecule spermidine to shield itself from the onslaught of the host’s defence machinery. An existing FDA-approved drug called D, L-alpha-difluoromethylornithine (DFMO), used widely for treating human African trypanosomiasis can reduce spermidine production, weakening the bacterium’s ability to cause infection.

“When Salmonella infects a host, it is engulfed by macrophages– cells that are part of the host’s immune system. After engulfment, macrophages start increasing the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and reactive nitrogen species (RNS) inside themselves. This creates a hostile environment for the bacteria to survive,” reads an IISc statement.