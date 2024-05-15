Light before the Storm

On May 12, 2024, the Earth played host to a spectacular celestial event. People from various swaths of the globe – from the Americas, Australia, Europe, and India – were surprised to see dazzling waves of light permeating the sky. This phenomenon, Aurorae, was seen over multiple locations for the first time. This dancing natural show of light, which is usually restricted to high altitude zones and over the Poles, was spotted over a wider geography. The Aurorae are caused by charged subatomic particles, mostly electrons, smashing against the Earth’s atmosphere.

Originating from the Sun at regular intervals, they are most intense during times of greater solar activity. The Aurorae witnessed by millions of people on May 12 was an outcome of one of the most powerful solar storms in decades. At about 9.56 pm IST on that day, the peak intensity of a solar flare, which emanated from a region of the Sun’s surface called sunspot Region 3664 (ARI3664), as part of a solar storm, struck Earth. This was not a one-off occurrence; the previous few days (especially May 10 and 11) had also seen tremendous solar activity.

Around 1-3 am IST on May 11, a crimson glow lit up the dark sky over Ladakh in a rare stable Auroral red arc event at the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve, in the Himalayas, due to strong solar magnetic storms launched towards Earth. The solar storms or coronal mass ejections (CMEs) were also from AR13664, known to produce several high energy solar flares, some of which travel towards Earth at 800 kmps, according to scientists at the Centre of Excellence in Space Sciences in India (CESSI), Kolkata. Similarly, at 9.30 pm IST on May 10, the first of several CMEs – expulsions of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun – were reported, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s Space Weather Prediction Center.