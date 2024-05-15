Myth busters: Clears myths on Prostate gland health

Myth: Prostate problems only affect older men

Fact: While the risk of conditions such as prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) increases with age, younger men can also be susceptible to issues such as prostatitis, inflammation of the prostate, and prostate abscess.

Myth: Prostate cancer is always deadly

Fact: Advancements in treatment options, including surgery, radiation therapy, and hormone therapy, along with regular screenings and prompt medical attention, can significantly enhance the chances of successful treatment and long-term survival.

Myth: Prostate health is solely determined by genetics

Fact: While genetics can play a role, life style factors such as diet, exercise, and overall health also significantly impact prostate health. Adopting a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins, along with engaging in regular physical activity, can contribute to maintaining optimal prostate health.

Myth: Prostate problems always come with noticeable symptoms

Fact: In many cases, prostate conditions, including cancer and BPH, may develop without causing noticeable symptoms in the early stages. Therefore, regular check-ups, which include prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screenings and digital rectal exams, are essential for detecting potential problems before they become symptomatic.

Myth: High levels of sexual activity lead to prostate problems

Fact: Contrary to popular belief, there is no conclusive evidence linking high levels of sexual activity to an increased risk of prostate problems. In fact, some studies even suggest that regular ejaculation may have potential health benefits for the prostate, reducing the risk of certain conditions such as prostate cancer.

Myth: Dietary supplements can prevent or cure prostate conditions

Fact: No magic pill or supplement has been proven to guarantee prostate health or prevent diseases. Instead, a holistic approach that includes a well-balanced diet, regular exercise, and routine medical check-ups is crucial for supporting prostate health.

Dr Renu Thomas (Senior consultant and coordinator, department of urology, KIMS Health Thiruvananthapuram)