80% business leaders used AI to boost revenue: TCS

BENGALURU: Most executives have a positive sentiment toward artificial intelligence (AI), shows a new study conducted by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). According to ‘TCS AI for Business Study’, 54% of executives believe that AI’s impact will be greater than or equal to the internet, while 59% believe that its impact will be greater than that of smartphones.

Also, 86% of senior business leaders have deployed AI to enhance existing revenue streams or create avenues of income. The study, which is a report on the state of AI adoption and its impact on businesses, also finds that 69% of businesses are more focused on using AI to spur innovation and increase revenue than on productivity improvement and cost optimisation.

Harrick Vin, chief technology officer at TCS, said: “2023 was a year of exuberance, with every enterprise experimenting with AI/GenAI use cases. We are now entering an era of wide-and-deep enterprise AI adoption. Enterprises, however, are realising that the path to production for AI solutions is not easy, and that building an AI-mature enterprise is a marathon, not a sprint.”

Meanwhile, business leaders are less certain about the path to transformation. Only 4% use AI in a way that has transformed their business whereas 24% haven’t even moved beyond the initial exploratory phase. Top barriers to business success, according to the study, include current corporate IT infrastructures and customer expectations.