BENGALURU: Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the Indian banking sector and there has been an increase in AI-tailored financial products and services to individual needs.

In an interaction with TNIE, Manish Sharma, CEO of PureSoftware, and Anil Baid, the company’s founder and chief strategy officer, say this technology offers significant advantages, enhancing security, streamlining operations, and personalising customer experiences.

Studies indicate that a large section of Indian banks leverage AI chatbots, improving accessibility and convenience. Also, the majority of Indian banks today utilise AI for fraud detection, safeguarding customer information.

“The future of Indian banking is intelligent, secure, and driven by AI. Through continued innovation and collaboration, Indian banks have the potential to become global leaders in the exciting world of AI-powered finance,” Baid said.