Himalayan disaster at the village level

Tragic day

On that dreadful morning, as villagers started their daily routine, they suddenly heard screams and a number of alarming whistles from village habitations located just above Multhan market.

“I had just removed my shop’s shutter when I heard a loud alert to run away as flash floods were approaching,” said Mala Devi, 45, a grocery shop owner at Multhan market. “Within a few minutes, water started gushing through our shops, alleys and roads along with boulders and muck. The situation was chaotic as we all started running helter-skelter to save our lives. For the next 11 hours, we watched helplessly from a safe distance as flood water rushed through shops and houses and finally swept away our slope agricultural fields and produce,” she explained over phone.

A local team then went up to the site and found the penstock pipe was leaking. The flood was because of some damage in the project tunnel or the penstock. All muck and boulders were dumped in the open on slopes while constructing a forebay and tunnel and installing the penstock. The breach in the penstock swept those boulders and muck downstream. Another disaster in the upcoming monsoon season cannot be ruled out if corrective steps are not taken immediately.

“The project proponents did not come to the site immediately even after repeated calls on May 10 to help plug the leak," complained Sanjiv Thakur, deputy village head. The local police arrived in the afternoon. After a while, JCBs were brought in to clear the area and allow the water to flow out but the seepage continued, he further explained. Later that night, there were reports of falling rocks and mudslides near the project. The sludge from the flash flood buried all crops such as potato, barley, garlic etc. The muck also entered homes, shops and alleys in the affected stretch of about 500 metres.

“My grocery shop was totally buried under the sludge. I was not able to rescue any of my belongings or valuables,” said Ashok Kumar, 47, another resident.

Over 100 villagers signed a joint letter to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Harikesh Meena, Director (Energy), Himachal Pradesh to fix MEIL’s accountability and provide compensation for the damages. MEIL was recently in the news for its humongous donations to political parties through electoral bonds. An FIR was also registered on the matter at the Baijnath Police station on May 10.

According to the FIR, during the testing of the project three months ago, a similar leak was noticed. But the company had assured the locals that it had been fixed. The affected people allege the use of substandard construction materials and compromises in the quality of the civil works. Villagers also reported that muck dumped on open slopes damaged the local flora and crops. Besides, water sources in other villages along the alignment of the tunnel were also affected. Initially, the local administration distributed relief materials such as food, tents and some cash. Later, the MEIL gave some compensation.