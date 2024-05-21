Cystic fibrosis: Advancements in care have improved life expectancy

Cystic fibrosis, an inherited disorder which causes damage to the lungs, affects the cells that produce mucus, sweat and digestive juices, which are normally thin and slippery. But in people with the disease, a defective gene causes the secretions to become sticky and thick. The disease is usually diagnosed through genetic study or using a sweat chloride test, says Dr Elizabeth Sunila, consultant pulmonologist, Aster Medcity, Kochi, in an interview with Anna Jose. Edited excerpts:

What is cystic fibrosis? What are the symptoms, and how is it diagnosed?

Cystic fibrosis is a life limiting, multisystem disease in which certain glands in our body produces thick secretions which results in damage to several organs, including the lungs, pancreas, intestine, etc. For individuals suffering from the disease, the secretions become thick. The condition may be suspected prenatally or during early years of life and is usually diagnosed through genetic study or using a sweat chloride test.

In children and adults, the symptoms can vary from very salty skin, poor growth or weight gain despite a good appetite, frequent bulky greasy stools, recurrent respiratory infections, bronchiectasis, recurrent pneumonia and sinusitis, male infertility, enlargement of tips of fingers and toes (clubbing), etc.

What is the role of genetics in cystic fibrosis?

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease. If the parents have the disease, the child can inherit it. It is an autosomal recessive (AR) inherited disease. We have the CFTR gene. The disease occurs due to a variety of mutations in this gene. If anyone in the family has cystic fibrosis, other members of the family can be affected or can be carriers.

What is the prevalence of cystic fibrosis in India?

Though a rare disease, it is now increasingly diagnosed in India but low compared globally. In Caucasians, the prevalence is one in 3,000. In India, according to the HSOA Journal of Pulmonary Medicine and Respiratory Research, there are around 40,000 cystic fibrosis patients at present .