Dr Vishnu Prasad clears myths on bladder cancer

Myth: Bladder cancer only affects older individuals or smokers

Fact: While age and smoking are significant risk factors, bladder cancer can affect individuals of any age and background. Non-smokers can also develop bladder cancer due to other risk factors such as exposure to certain chemicals or chronic bladder inflammation.

Myth: Blood in the urine always indicates bladder cancer

Fact: While blood in the urine (hematuria) can be a symptom of bladder cancer, it can also be caused by other conditions such as urinary tract infection or kidney stones. However, it is essential to have any unexplained blood in the urine evaluated by a healthcare professional.

Myth: The disease is untreatable

Fact: Bladder cancer is treatable, especially when detected early. Treatment options may include surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or radiation therapy, depending on the stage and aggressiveness of the cancer.

Myth: Only men get bladder cancer

Fact: While bladder cancer is more common in men than women, it can affect individuals of any gender. However, men are about three to four times more likely to develop bladder cancer than women, primarily due to higher rates of smoking and occupational exposure to carcinogens.

Myth: Prognosis is always death

Fact: The disease can be serious, especially if diagnosed at an advanced stage, but many people survive and lead fulfilling lives.

Consultant, uro-oncology and robotic surgery, Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru

Compiled by Rishita Khanna