Robotic surgery is the future of kidney transplant

BENGALURU : Kidney transplant has been considered the best treatment option for chronic kidney disease patients who are on regular dialysis. The traditional, conventional and widely-accepted procedure for kidney transplant currently is open kidney transplant, however, innovations in medical science have introduced new methods that are beneficial to patients. Robotic assisted kidney transplant (RAKT) is one such innovation and it is here to stay, say doctors.

Transition from open to robotic assisted kidney transplant can be compared to the switch from landline to mobile, says Dr Deepak Jayaprakash Kaddu, consultant, robotic surgery and renal transplantation, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Normally the kidney is transplanted in the lower part of the abdomen in the patient and the blood supply to the graft kidney is restored by joining it to the native blood vessels of the patient. An incision is made in the lower part of the abdomen to expose the blood vessels, join the kidney to them, and place the kidney in suitable position. However, in robotic kidney transplant surgery, all the steps are done using a surgical robot. An incision is made in the lower abdomen to deliver the graft kidney into the abdominal cavity of the patient, while rest of the steps are similar to those in laparoscopic surgeries, taking the help of a robot.



Less scarring and complications

Apart from being minimally invasive, which reduces scars and healing time, it also offers surgeons better vision and dexterity. “For the surgeon, robotic surgery affords considerable ease, reducing the fatigue which comes from a prolonged and focused procedure like a kidney transplant. The vision in the robotic console is a 10-times magnified, high-definition view - which allows the surgeon to suture the small vessels with absolute confidence and ease,” said Dr Shakir Tabrez, additional director, kidney transplant and robotic surgery, Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road, Bengaluru.

The complications that may arise are also less, which in turn will reduce anxiety among patients and reduce hospital stays. The procedure is especially beneficial for obese patients as it is less painful and cosmetically better. “RAKT offers a minimally invasive option resulting in smaller incisions, less pain, and faster recovery time that translates into shorter hospital stays and quicker return to daily activities with reduced risk of infections and surgical complications like hernia. This minimally invasive approach reduces the frequency of follow-ups, promoting patient comfort and reducing anxiety,” said Dr Vidyashankar P, lead consultant, nephrology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru.

“RAKT offers ease of doing surgery, better ergonomics, better vision, better dexterity to the surgeon; to the patient it offers minimal pain, cosmetic scar, less complications and similar to better renal functional outcomes. Obesity and morbid obesity are strong indications for robotic transplant. But we can still do RAKT in routine chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients as well,” said Dr Deepak.



Gaining popularity

According to experts, the maximum number of robotic kidney transplants happen in India, however, there is a need for standardisation to make it popular. “Standardisation of surgical technique and regular training of surgeons are needed. Sooner or later robotic kidney transplant will replace open kidney transplant in the future, provided the finance part is taken care of (the cost difference is Rs 1.5 lakh),” Dr Deepak said.

Response to the procedure has been good as the scar and pain associated with robotic kidney transplant is comparatively less than the conventional procedure. However, cost and availability of the facility remain the main deterrent, said Dr Manas Ranjan Pradhan, senior urologist and kidney transplant surgeon, at AMRI Hospitals, Bhubaneswar.