First warm-blooded dinosaurs

In the 1993 Steven Spielberg-helmed epic blockbuster Jurassic Park, on beholding a living dinosaur (Brachiosaurus) for the first time on the fictitious Isla Nublar, protagonist Dr Alan Grant emphatically says, “We could tear up the book on cold-bloodedness. It doesn’t apply. They’re totally wrong. This is a ‘warm-blooded’ creature.” After decades of study and speculation, the more accepted theory today is that dinosaurs, once considered cold-blooded reptilian lizard ancestors, were indeed warm-blooded creatures, much like their bird descendants and mammals of today.

A new study, led by researchers at University College London and University of Vigo, Spain, proposes that the ability to regulate body temperature, a trait all mammals and birds possess today, may have evolved among some dinosaurs in the early stage of the Jurassic period, about 180 million years ago. This questions the earlier plausible belief that stemmed in the early 20th century, that dinosaurs were slow-moving, ‘cold-blooded’ animals like modern-day reptiles, relying on heat from the Sun to regulate their temperature. Newer discoveries, however, indicate some dinosaur types were likely capable of generating their own body heat, but when this adaptation occurred is a mystery.

The new study, published in journal Current Biology, observed the spread of dinosaurs across different climates on Earth throughout the Mesozoic Era (the dinosaur age lasting 230-66 mya), drawing on 1,000 fossils, climate models and the geography of that period, and the dinosaurs’ evolutionary trees. The research team found that two of the three main groupings of dinosaurs, theropods (eg. Tyrannosaurus rex and Velociraptor) and ornithischians, including relatives of the herbivorous Stegosaurus and Triceratops, moved to colder climates during the Early Jurassic, suggesting that they may have developed endothermy (the mechanism of heat generation without shivering that increases body temperature and resting metabolic rate) at this time. In contrast, sauropods, the other main grouping, which includes the Brontosaurus and the Diplodocus, kept to warmer areas of the planet.

Previous research has found traits linked to warm-bloodedness among ornithischians and theropods, with some known to have had feathers or proto-feathers, insulating internal heat. “Our analyses show that different climate preferences emerged among the main dinosaur groups around the time of the Jenkyns Event 183 million years ago, when intense volcanic activity led to global warming and extinction of plant groups,” first author Dr Alfio Alessandro Chiarenza of UCL Earth Sciences says, adding, “At this time, many new dinosaur groups emerged. The adoption of endothermy, perhaps a result of this environmental crisis, may have enabled theropods and ornithischians to thrive in colder environments, allowing them to be highly active and sustain activity over longer periods, to develop and grow faster and produce more offspring.”