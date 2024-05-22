Scientists generate heat over 1,000°C with solar power

Instead of burning fossil fuels to smelt steel and cook cement, researchers in Switzerland want to use heat from the sun. The proof-ofconcept study, published in the journal Device, uses synthetic quartz to trap solar energy at temperatures over 1000°C, demonstrating the method’s potential role in providing clean energy for carbonintensive industries. “To tackle climate change, we need to decarbonise energy in general,” says corresponding author Emiliano Casati of ETH Zurich, Switzerland. “People tend to only think about electricity as energy, but in fact, about half of the energy is used in the form of heat.”

Glass, steel, cement, and ceramics are at the very heart of modern civilisation, essential for building everything from car engines to skyscrapers. However, manufacturing these materials demands temperatures over 1000°C and relies heavily on burning fossil fuels for heat.

These industries account for about 25% of global energy consumption. Researchers have explored a clean-energy alternative using solar receivers, which concentrate and build heat with thousands of sun-tracking mirrors. However, this technology has difficulties transferring solar energy efficiently above 1000°C. To boost the efficiency of solar receivers, Casati turned to semitransparent materials such as quartz, which can trap sunlight — a phenomenon called the thermal-trap effect.

The team crafted a thermal trapping device by attaching a synthetic quartz rod to an opaque silicon disk as an energy absorber. When they exposed the device to an energy flux equivalent to the light coming from 136 suns, the absorber plate reached 1050°C, whereas the other end of the quartz rod remained at 600°C. “Previous research has only managed to demonstrate the thermal- trap effect up to 170°C,” says Casati.