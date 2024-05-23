Madhya Pradesh is on a museum high!

In a historic move, Madhya Pradesh is all set to open doors to its firstever City Museum in Bhopal. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is setting up the Bhopal City Museum in the left wing of Moti Mahal. This project, a unique endeavour by the Tourism Board, aims to create a Tourist Interpretation Centre and Citizen Engagement Centre for heritage and culture enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the right wing of Moti Mahal will house the mahapratapi Raja Bhoj Sangrahalaya, also a museum.

Highlighting the significance of Moti Mahal as a heritage site in Bhopal, the proposed museum will feature 11 galleries focusing on the rich history of Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh, covering the historical and geographical context of the region, the Bhopal district and the formation of the city. This highly anticipated tourist destination will showcase a rich tapestry of the region’s history and culture. Visitors can expect a collection of prehistoric rock paintings, stone tools, archaeological finds, stamps, the attire of kings and queens from Bhopal and surrounding areas, ancient sculptures, temple remains and exquisite art from the Bhopal Nawab period. Modern technology will be utilised to create an engaging and informative experience for all age groups.

Additionally, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Government of Madhya Pradesh, is working to establish a dedicated and comprehensive museum on the great Parmar King, Raja Bhoj and his life and works, in the right wing of Moti Mahal. Visitors can also look forward to exploring seven houses representing the seven major tribes of the state — Gond, Bhil, Baiga, Korku, Bharia, Sahariya and Kol — that have been constructed at the Tribal Museum in Bhopal. This initiative aims to provide an immersive experience of the lifestyle of the tribal community as these tribes will reside in these houses for three to six months on a rotational basis and other families will take their place, fostering a deeper understanding of the society.

The principal secretary of Tourism and Culture and managing director of the Tourism Board, Sheo Shekhar Shukla mentioned that the visitors will get an opportunity to meet and interact with these tribes in houses constructed by them. These houses come with walls plastered with mud on bamboo sacks, idols of Bada Dev outside the houses, mud and stone mills inside, storage sheds, cots, daily use items and kitchens. These facets of tribal community and culture will be accessible to visitors from June 6.

Madhya Pradesh is also planning to bring various themebased museums at relevant heritage and cultural destinations to enhance the tourism experience, reflecting the state’s commitment to preserving and showcasing its rich cultural heritage.