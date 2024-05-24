India's smartwatch shipments decline for the first time since 2018

NEW DELHI: India's smartwatch shipments declined for the first time since 2018, falling 7.3% year-over-year to 9.6 million units in the first quarter of this calendar year, according to IDC’s India Monthly Wearable Data. Excess inventory in the online channel and fewer new launches are believed to be the reasons behind this decline. The average selling price of smartwatches also dropped to $20.65 from $29.24 a year ago, driven by e-tailer sales events and discounts. However, there was a bright spot: the share of advanced smartwatches increased from 2.0% to 3.2%.

Overall, India’s wearable device market grew by 2.1% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 25.6 million units, albeit after experiencing consecutive double-digit growth since the fourth quarter of 2017. This restrained growth is attributed to the high inventory carried over from the festive quarters in the second half of 2023. The average selling price for overall wearables also declined by 17.8% in Q1, 2024, dropping from $22.62 to $18.59.

“The smartwatch market is showing early signs of a slowdown in India. The vendors are facing challenges in luring customers to upgrade due to limited innovation and freshness in newer models. IDC expects a low double-digit annual shipment decline for smartwatches in 2024,” said Vikas Sharma, senior market analyst — smart wearable devices at IDC India.