Navigating the future: Impact of AI on India’s financial sector

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) within the financial realm is a transformative journey rather than merely a trend, tackling unique challenges and capitalising on new opportunities in the sector. Projected growth in AI adoption is impressive, with forecasts suggesting an increase from $1.17 billion in 2023 to an estimated $4.96 billion by 2028. This represents a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.50%, with a significant 38% increase expected in 2023 alone.

From book keeping to strategic insight

Today, the roles of chartered accountants (CAs) and accountants have evolved from traditional book keeping to dynamic financial management. AI enables professionals to process data in real time and derive actionable financial insights, a capability that was previously unavailable. This shift is particularly pertinent in an era dominated by vast data volumes, where AI-driven financial analysis is critical for navigating the complex Indian financial landscape. AI extends beyond mere number crunching; it identifies patterns, provides insights, and forecasts future financial conditions, giving founders and finance professionals a competitive edge.

For instance, in the United States, Zeni.ai, created by domain expertise founders or Fincent, is a book-keeping platform automating daily book-keeping along with business insights, transforming the way of doing book-keeping.

Likewise, in India, Febi.ai, a cloud-based book-keeping and tax compliance platform created by domain experts, uses AI technology to eliminate manual tasks, reduce errors and provide real-time business insights.