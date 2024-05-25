South India’s mangrove ecosystems under risk of collapse, warns study

A new report on the state of the mangrove ecosystems warns that the ones in south India are under high risk of collapse due to pollution, deforestation and developmental activities at the coast. They are also vulnerable to sea level rise and the increased frequency of severe storms associated with climate change. However, mangrove ecosystems in western and eastern India are less susceptible to risk.

Mangroves are tropical trees or shrubs that grow in coastal saline or brackish water where other species cannot survive. They act as a natural barrier to coastal soil erosion and other natural disasters like floods.

The report, Red List of Mangrove Ecosystems, is the first global mangrove assessment for the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). It warns that half of the world’s mangrove ecosystems run the risk of collapse.

Indian mangrove ecosystems have been bunched into three parts. The ecosystems in the Bay of Bengal region shared by India and Bangladesh and those in the west shared by India and Pakistan are in the least concerned category. However, the mangrove ecosystem in the south, which India shares with Sri Lanka and Maldives, is categorised as critically endangered.

Mangroves are essential for coastal disaster risk reduction, carbon sequestration and ecological support for fisheries and biodiversity. The report examined the world’s mangrove ecosystems in 36 different regions, prepared with active involvement of more than 250 experts in 44 countries from various research institutions, including the IUCN Species Survival Commission and the Global Mangrove Alliance.

“Mangrove loss stands to be disastrous for nature and people across the globe,” said Angela Andrade, Chair of IUCN Commission on Ecosystem Management. She said the report is key to tracking progress towards the goal of halting and reversing biodiversity loss, in line with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

“The Report provides clear pathways on how we can reverse mangroves loss and protect these delicate ecosystems for the future, helping in turn to safeguard biodiversity, tackle the effects of climate change and support the realisation of the Global Biodiversity Framework,” Andrade added.