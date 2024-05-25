Tourism putting pressure on Antarctic environment

KOCHI: Though the impact of climate change in Antarctica is not as grave as in the Arctic, the melting of ice is a major cause for concern. Speaking to this newspaper on the sidelines of the 46th Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting (ATCM) in Kochi on Friday, Dr Thampan Meloth, director of the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), said the floating ice, called ice shelves, are melting fast due to radiation from above and the warming of water from below. “The ice shelf is interconnected and like a belt. When it starts melting it becomes loose and starts falling down. The impact is unpredictable; a small change can accelerate melting,” said Dr Meloth.

Around 99% of Antarctica is covered with ice. The thickness of the ice is around 4.5 km. Antarctica is one of the driest places on earth. If the Sahara desert receives precipitation of around 100 mm a year, it is less than 15 mm in Antarctica. The ice in the continent has formed over millions of years. If it starts disintegrating, it is not going to be restored in the near future, said Dr Meloth.

Scary reports of sea level rising may be exaggerated. But the melting of ice coupled with thermal expansion caused by the warming of oceans is alarming. Cyclones and rough sea conditions are already resulting in coastal erosion. The rise of the sea by even a few millimetres will have a huge impact on tropical countries, he informed.

When ice melts in the polar regions, its impact will be felt in the tropical areas, islands and low lying areas. The impact will be more in the mid-latitudes and low-latitudes.