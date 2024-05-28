Eat right & stay fit

NEW DELHI: The landscape of nutrition in the Indian diet has been going through a noticeable shift. A growing focus on nutrition and protein-rich foods can be witnessed in the dietary habits of Indians—a trend that reflects a growing awareness on the importance of a balanced diet in promoting overall health and well-being.

Traditionally, staple Indian cuisines are known for their rich and diverse flavours, often centred around carbohydrates such as rice, wheat, and lentils. With changing lifestyles and increasing exposure to global dietary trends, many Indians are now incorporating more protein-rich foods into their diet.

One of the driving factors behind this dietary shift is the growing awareness on fitness and wellness among Indians. With the rise of gyms, fitness centres, and wellness influencers on social media, there is a heightened awareness of the role that nutrition plays in achieving fitness goals.

Another contributing factor is the influence of western dietary patterns, which often prioritise protein-rich foods such as lean meats, fish, eggs, and dairy products. As these foods have become more readily available in urban areas across India, many people are incorporating them into their daily meals.

Fitness mantra

“Factors such as widespread access to health information via the internet and the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions have catalysed this trend. This holistic approach encompasses both nutrition and physical activity, evident in the booming fitness industry,” said Vandana Verma, principal dietician at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi.

“There is a noticeable increase in health consciousness among Indians, leading to a greater emphasis on portion control, balanced diets, organic foods, and plant-based diets. People are more aware of the importance of nutrients like protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals in their diet. Also, there has been a growing preference for healthier cooking methods such as grilling, baking, steaming, and sautéing instead of deep frying and using excess spices. There is also increased awareness about food allergies and intolerances, leading to growing demand for allergen-free and gluten-free food options,” said Deepti Lokeshappa, senior consultant, nutritionist and dietician, Motherhood Hospital, Bengaluru.