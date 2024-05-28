Eat right & stay fit

NEW DELHI: The landscape of nutrition in the Indian diet has been going through a noticeable shift. A growing focus on nutrition and protein-rich foods can be witnessed in the dietary habits of Indians—a trend that reflects a growing awareness on the importance of a balanced diet in promoting overall health and well-being.
Traditionally, staple Indian cuisines are known for their rich and diverse flavours, often centred around carbohydrates such as rice, wheat, and lentils. With changing lifestyles and increasing exposure to global dietary trends, many Indians are now incorporating more protein-rich foods into their diet.
One of the driving factors behind this dietary shift is the growing awareness on fitness and wellness among Indians. With the rise of gyms, fitness centres, and wellness influencers on social media, there is a heightened awareness of the role that nutrition plays in achieving fitness goals.
Another contributing factor is the influence of western dietary patterns, which often prioritise protein-rich foods such as lean meats, fish, eggs, and dairy products. As these foods have become more readily available in urban areas across India, many people are incorporating them into their daily meals.
Fitness mantra
“Factors such as widespread access to health information via the internet and the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions have catalysed this trend. This holistic approach encompasses both nutrition and physical activity, evident in the booming fitness industry,” said Vandana Verma, principal dietician at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi.
“There is a noticeable increase in health consciousness among Indians, leading to a greater emphasis on portion control, balanced diets, organic foods, and plant-based diets. People are more aware of the importance of nutrients like protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals in their diet. Also, there has been a growing preference for healthier cooking methods such as grilling, baking, steaming, and sautéing instead of deep frying and using excess spices. There is also increased awareness about food allergies and intolerances, leading to growing demand for allergen-free and gluten-free food options,” said Deepti Lokeshappa, senior consultant, nutritionist and dietician, Motherhood Hospital, Bengaluru.
Tailored diets
Nutrition experts have also observed a noticeable shift towards protein-dense diets among fitness enthusiasts and individuals focusing on weight management.
“This trend stems from awareness on various health benefits associated with adequate protein intake, supported by expanding markets for high-protein foods and supplements. Embracing a variety of protein sources, both animal and plant-based, is encouraged to achieve a well-rounded diet tailored to individual needs and goals,” Verma said.
Despite increased impetus on protein, on the flip side, a significant portion of the Indian population suffers from deficiency of nutrients. “This is due to factors like affordability, accessibility, and a historical focus on calorie intake over nutrient balance. We recommend a daily protein intake of one gram per kilogram of body weight, but the average Indian consumes less. So, even though there is a growing awareness on the importance of a protein-dense diet, there has not been a substantial shift in consumption,” said Lokeshappa.
Reliance on supplements
However, what is becoming very common among fitness enthusiasts, especially vegetarians, is their reliance on protein supplements to meet daily protein needs, as many argue that to consolidate protein requirements just from food would need a person to spend the entire day in a kitchen. A single scoop of supplements like whey casein and collagen protein can deliver up to 30g of protein, which can be easily prepared by simply mixing it in water. Compare this effort with preparing 100-150g of chicken/paneer or 12 egg whites which would at least take 15-30 mins to prepare.
While some use supplements in moderation, many go overboard for faster muscle growth. However, there are risks associated with it, which has been highlighted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its recent study.
Balance is key
Ginni Kalra, head of dietetics, Aakash Healthcare, Delhi, says in most cases consuming the right balance of whole foods each day will provide all the nutrients one requires, negating the need for protein supplements.
“Nowadays, everyone depends on supplements, be it proteins or other nutrients. Gym instructors, crash course nutritionists or even yoga trainers, all are promoting the supplements for instant weight loss or building muscle mass. People are blindly following the same, not knowing the after effects and drawbacks of using supplements, when one can balance health with naturally available foods,” she said.
“Maintaining good muscle mass is crucial for good health which can be achieved by consuming good quality protein that provides all the essential amino acids. Vegetarian diets with appropriate combination of cereals and pulses and with the inclusion of nuts and seeds provide all the essential amino acids. Inclusion of milk and its products in daily diet would further enhance the protein quality. For non-vegetarians, quality protein intake can be achieved with appropriate combination of cereals, pulses, and nuts along with recommended amount of fish, meat, and eggs,” Kalra added.
The ICMR study has highlighted several downsides of protein supplements. Excessive consumption can strain the kidneys and liver, leading to potential long-term damage. Moreover, some supplements contain high levels of heavy metals like lead, mercury, and arsenic, which pose health risks. Reliance on supplements may result in a deficiency of other essential nutrients found in whole foods, impacting overall nutritional balance.
Accessibility to nutritious food
Affordability, time constraints and lack of access to kitchens (for students and bachelors living in hostels and PGs) are some of the major barriers to meet the body’s nutritional needs.
“Even though people are becoming aware, there is gap between knowledge and action as translating that information into consistent behaviour change can be challenging. People face barriers such as time constraints, budget limitations, temptations, lack of cooking skills, and food marketing that promotes unhealthy choices. At the same time, affordability and access to fresh, nutritious food can be a hurdle, especially for lower-income groups which can lead to deficiencies in essential vitamins and minerals,” said Lokeshappa.
“It is important to remember that a carb-rich diet might seem cheaper initially, but it can lack essential nutrients and lead to health problems down the line, potentially increasing medical costs,” she added.
Matter of nutrients
Healthy dietary practices should start early in life – breastfeeding fosters healthy growth and improves cognitive development, and have long term benefits such as reducing risk of obesity and developing noncommunicable diseases
The food you eat every day can make a difference in your health. Diet affects risk of some types of cancers, heart disease or type 2 diabetes. Diet also affects risk of low bone density and loss of muscle strength with aging
Some of the best foods for health combine nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, fats and protein. If those foods also have limited amounts of added sugar, fat or salt added to them, they are called nutrient-dense foods. Eating nutrient-dense foods regularly, over time, is linked to a lower risk of some chronic diseases
Daily protein requirement
Healthy adults: 0.8g per kg of body weight
Athletes: 1.2 to 2g per kg
Elderly: 1 to 1.2 g per kg to counteract muscle loss (sarcopenia)
Pregnant and breastfeeding women: An additional 25g per day to support the growth and development of the baby