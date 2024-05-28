Excess intake of proteins can damage your kidneys

CHENNAI: Of late, high protein recipes like chicken shakes, fruit juices topped with protein supplements, protein powder cakes, shakes and ice-creams have been garnering a lot of attention on social media. This has been a cause of concern as supplements should complement, when required, and not replace food, say dieticians and doctors.

A balanced diet comprises optimal quantities of macro and micronutrients - protein is one of the macronutrients. It is a misconception that protein is required only for building muscles, weight loss and weight gain. It is important for body growth, development, healing of wounds, recovery, enzymes and hormone synthesis.

“Consumption of adequate protein can improve immunity and prevent sarcopenia (loss of muscle mass), and also provide satiety which aids in improved blood glucose control and weight management,” said Meenakshi Bajaj, convener, Network of Professionals of Food and Nutrition, and dietician, Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital.

Mind what you eat

The quality and quantity of protein are key factors while choosing protein for one’s health benefits. The first class or foods in which complete proteins can be derived from are milk, meat, fish, poultry and eggs. Since other food sources like rice, wheat, dal, whole grams, nuts have one or more amino acids deficient in them, they need to be consumed in combination. “For example, as suggested by ICMR, which released the dietary guidelines for Indians, cereal and pulses have to be consumed in appropriate ratios (3:1) to improve the quality of protein. Along with milk and milk products, traditional foods like idli, dosa, chapathi with whole grams/dal/ peas serve as complete protein sources for vegetarians,” added Bajaj.

Dr S Chandrasekar, Head Department of Medicine, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital said, proteins are required by some cells to grow. “For every reaction in our body we require proteins, fats and carbohydrates. For normal functioning of our body we need a balanced diet which contains proteins, fats and carbohydrates. Taking only protein will endanger and alter the system.”