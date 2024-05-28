High salt intake can increase risk of stomach, oesophageal cancers

Some studies have suggested that high salt intake could increase the risks of stomach and oesophageal cancers, and frequent consumption of very hot beverages might also increase the risk of oesophageal cancer, says Dr Neil M Iyengar, breast oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, in an interview with Affan Abdul Kadar. Edited excerpts:

In recent years, incidence of cancer has been on the rise. Do diet and food habits play a role in incidence of cancer?

The link between diet and cancer risk is complex, but certain dietary patterns and food choices are associated with an increased risk of cancer. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified processed meats as carcinogenic and unprocessed red meats as “probably” carcinogenic, with studies showing that consuming these meats increases the risk of colorectal, stomach, and breast cancers. Diets high in ultra-processed foods, such as snacks and sodas, significantly raise cancer risk, with a 2018 study linking a 10% increase in ultra-processed food intake to a 12% higher overall cancer risk and an 11% higher breast cancer risk. Some studies have suggested that high salt intake could increase the risks of stomach and oesophageal cancers, and frequent consumption of very hot beverages might also increase the risk of oesophageal cancer. Additionally, high-glycaemic diets increase the risk of endometrial cancer, and aflatoxin in improperly stored food is a known carcinogen linked to liver and gallbladder cancers.

If diet plays an important role, what types of food should be avoided? Additionally, what foods are good for health and can help prevent or boost immunity against cancer?

While there’s no one miracle food, an overall plant-forward dietary pattern can support general wellbeing and reduce cancer risk. This includes a diversity of plant-derived foods like tomatoes and bell peppers, along with cruciferous vegetables and protein from plant sources such as legumes and nuts. For those who consume foods from animal sources, I recommend limiting it to 20% of the diet or less and favour lean meats such as poultry and fish. Steer clear of processed foods, red meats, and sugary drinks – they’re like fuel for inflammation which can impair immune function and increase cancer risk. Instead, load up on fruits, veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins like fish and legumes. Fibre-rich foods increase satiety, which can help us eat fewer unhealthy calories by making us feel full. Fibre also helps to optimise insulin levels and supports healthy gut bacteria, which reduces cancer risk and might even help some cancer therapies such as immunotherapies work better. And don’t forget to hydrate with water or flavoured sparkling water instead of those sugar-packed sodas.