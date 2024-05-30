IndiGo to launch a new premium product soon

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates the budget airline IndiGo revolutionised Indian air travel nearly 18 years ago with its promises of affordable fares, timely travel and hassle-free service. IndiGo is listed among the fastest-growing low-cost carriers globally, consistently leading the market with its commitment to customer satisfaction and regular in-flight service updates.

The single-class economy configuration airline is also appreciated primarily for its economy class seating variations like XL seats promising more legroom available on extra charge. This much-prefered carrier is now set to take a significant step in its evolution. In response to India’s booming economy and the evolving aspirations of Indian society, IndiGo is poised to roll out premium travel offerings in India, making their service more accessible to a broader audience, particularly those opting for business class for the first time.

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of IndiGo, said, “As India’s most preferred airline, we are constantly innovating our service offerings for our millions of customers. Over the past 18 years, the growth stories of India and IndiGo have been closely interlinked. With India poised to become the third-largest economy in the world, it’s our privilege to provide New India with even more options as they travel business. We are excited about this new phase and tailor-made product in IndiGo’s evolution and strategy, aiming to further connect people and aspirations.” This new premium service will be available on the nation’s busiest business routes and is expected to be operational before the end of the year.