Grey skies, rumbling thunder, bright bolts of lightning, incessant rains and a rough sea that scares the uninitiated but welcomes the lover — these beaches on the Malabar Coast and on the meeting point of the Karavali and Konkan Coasts can be the most beautiful destinations for a quick getaway if rains and stormy waters are your kind of thing. It surely is ours and we piece together a list of four ‘monsoon meanderings’ that promise you tried and tested holidays nothing short of magic.

Fort Beach, Bekal, Kasaragod, Kerala

Kerala is most famous for beach towns like Varkala and Kochi, but tucked away in its nothern most district, Kasaragod, is the town of Bekal — that is most famous for the well-preserved Bekal Fort and the beach beside it. Famously known as the location where the song Uyire Uyire/Tu Hi Re/Urike Chilaka from Mani Ratnam’s Bombay (1995) was shot, the picturesque town has also gone on to become a popular tourist destination on its own merit. As pictured in the song, the monsoon here can be one of the most spectacular views you could ask for. It’s one of our personal favourites. Nothing beats the waves crashing against the fort — that runs into the sea — on a surprisingly private beach. Stay at The LaLiT Resort & Spa Bekal.

Closest airport: Mangaluru, Karnataka.

Closest railway head: Kasaragod or Kanhangad, both approximately 15 kms away.