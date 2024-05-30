Grey skies, rumbling thunder, bright bolts of lightning, incessant rains and a rough sea that scares the uninitiated but welcomes the lover — these beaches on the Malabar Coast and on the meeting point of the Karavali and Konkan Coasts can be the most beautiful destinations for a quick getaway if rains and stormy waters are your kind of thing. It surely is ours and we piece together a list of four ‘monsoon meanderings’ that promise you tried and tested holidays nothing short of magic.
Fort Beach, Bekal, Kasaragod, Kerala
Kerala is most famous for beach towns like Varkala and Kochi, but tucked away in its nothern most district, Kasaragod, is the town of Bekal — that is most famous for the well-preserved Bekal Fort and the beach beside it. Famously known as the location where the song Uyire Uyire/Tu Hi Re/Urike Chilaka from Mani Ratnam’s Bombay (1995) was shot, the picturesque town has also gone on to become a popular tourist destination on its own merit. As pictured in the song, the monsoon here can be one of the most spectacular views you could ask for. It’s one of our personal favourites. Nothing beats the waves crashing against the fort — that runs into the sea — on a surprisingly private beach. Stay at The LaLiT Resort & Spa Bekal.
Closest airport: Mangaluru, Karnataka.
Closest railway head: Kasaragod or Kanhangad, both approximately 15 kms away.
Kudla Beach, Gokarna, Uttara Kannada, Karnataka
Pack your favourite beach wear and good hiking shoes, as a monsoon getaway to Kudla/Kudle Beach in Gokarna can be the best holiday you’ve ever asked for. From umpteen beach shacks and restaurants that will allow you to just laze around and do as you please, to some of the best trekking routes with verdant picturesque views all along the way — this holiday can be a gift to your soul. Nights can get chilly, so warm clothes are recommended. Stay at Kudle Beach View Resort and Spa.
Closest airport: Dabolim, Goa.
Closest railway head: Gokarna Road.
Pozhiyoor Beach, Poovar, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
In the extreme south of Kerala is one of its least known gems — Poovar — that should be known for its beautiful beaches and even prettier backwaters. Multiple beaches here are called Golden Sand Beach (Pozhiyoor included) and all of them are equally pretty. Take your pick, beach or float around in a houseboat as it meanders through the backwaters. Monsoons here are particularly beautiful and for some inexplicable reason, clock in lesser tourists. While the rains might affect the quality of the seafood available, everything else works out to be better. You could also take a boatride through the lush mangrove forests. Stay at The Leela Kovalam, a Raviz Hotel, just 15 kms away and a hop, skip and jump from Kovalam Beach.
Closest airport and railway head: Thiruvananthapuram.
Om Beach, Gokarna, Uttara Kannada, Karnataka
Just across a hillock from Kudla/Kudle Beach is the famous Om Beach and its equally famous jewel, Namaste Café. Legendary among backpackers and beach bodies for its great food, the café on the beach is usually deserted during the monsoon and therefore makes for great private getaway. If the sea isn’t too stormy, you can also ask local fishermen to take you on a boat ride to Paradise Beach (across another hillock) or just choose to relax on this empty beach that you might just have to yourself. Several trekking paths are open during the monsoon and all you need to do is ensure you have good waterproof trekking gear to enjoy the pleasant weather as you scale these verdant heights. Stay at Kahaani Paradise, 5 kms from Om Beach.
Closest airport: Dabolim, Goa.
Closest railway head: Gokarna Road.