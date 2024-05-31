How to protect your smartphone in extreme heat

NEW DELHI : As scorching heat waves grip north India and temperatures reach record highs, it’s crucial to take care of not just our health, but that of our electronic devices as well. Several reports have surfaced of air conditioners catching fire due to overheating in the country, as they are not designed to withstand such intense temperatures. The India Meteorological Department forecasts heatwaves to continue for the next week or so. Delhi recorded a scorching 52.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Smartphones need to be handled with utmost care in such extreme sultry weather conditions, say experts. They recommend minimising smartphone usage during these days and using them judiciously. According to Faisal Kawoosa, founder of Techarc, mobile manufacturers must issue guidelines for users to avoid mishaps."In view of such unprecedented temperatures in Delhi, it would be great for smartphone brands to proactively issue dos and don'ts for users to avoid any mishaps," Kawoosa said.

Here are some tips to keep your phone cool and avoid malfunctions:

Reduce strain on the processor: Avoid running demanding applications like games and videos for extended periods. These activities generate a lot of heat and can strain your phone's internal components.

Beware of navigation in hot cars: If using navigation apps while driving is unavoidable, try positioning your phone near air conditioning vents to prevent overheating.

Separate charging and usage: Disconnect your phone from the charger before using it extensively. This prevents additional heat buildup while the battery is already under stress.

Choose cooler audio options: In hot environments, consider using wireless headphones or earphones instead of holding your phone directly to your ear. This keeps the phone away from your body heat and reduces strain.

Maintain optimal battery levels: Avoid using your phone when the battery level drops below 30%. Extreme heat can further stress a low battery, so recharge whenever possible.

Manage screen brightness: Utilize your phone's auto-brightness setting to adjust the display based on ambient light. Avoid setting the brightness to the maximum level, as this consumes more battery and generates additional heat.

Stick to certified chargers: Always use original or certified chargers that meet safety standards. Cheap or incompatible chargers can pose a fire hazard, especially in hot weather.

By following these precautions, you can protect your electronic devices from heat damage and ensure they function optimally during this scorching summer.