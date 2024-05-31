New technology could speed up design of UAVs

CHENNAI : Designing and developing a drone is a complex thing. The entire process could take nearly a year. But with Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, thedevelopment of next-generation autonomous and semi-autonomous drones could happen in months.

Ramanathan Narayanan, CEO of Chennai-based Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, a leading Indian innovator in unmanned aerial systems (UAS) technology, says the technology has been a game-changer as the platform has streamlined the design processes, enabling Dhaksha to develop innovative and efficient drones at an accelerated pace.

Dassault’s Modsim modelling and simulation tools on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform is touted as a unified modeling and simulation solution that enhances design exploration, optimisation, and validation on the 3DEXPERIENCE cloud platform, he said.

Dhaksha is leveraging the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, including its SIMULIA software applications, to design and develop a comprehensive range of UAS solutions for agriculture, defence, surveillance, and delivery applications. "The technology which came into the market recently, will save 30-40% overall design development time and helps in deciding the material to be used," said Ramanathan.

"The integration of modelling and simulation is a powerful tool that can significantly reduce the time and cost associated with physical prototyping. It allows engineers to experience every aspect of their designs virtually, enabling concurrent performance checks and refinements, which ultimately leads to better and more efficient product development," he added.

Highlighting the ongoing innovation in the industry, Tarik Chaib, chief technology officer, CATIA, Dassault Systèmes, said air taxis could be a reality soon in Dubai. He said Dassault has the expertise to help manufacturers relying on vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft that can take off and land vertically without relying on a runway.

Narayanan said that the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has already developed an electric flying taxi and the government is working on regulations. He added that both large companies and start-ups need agility to quickly introduce and refine products. Innovation is crucial for faster market entry.

“We are equipping Dhaksha to develop next-generation drones faster and more efficiently. This will not only solidify their position in the Indian drone market but also propel the industry forward,” said Deepak N G, managing director, India, Dassault Systèmes.

The India drone market is projected to grow from $654 million in 2024 to $1,437 million by 2029, at a compounded annual growth rate of 17% during the forecast period, says a report by MarketsandMarkets. The volume in the India drone market is projected to grow from 10,803 units in 2024 to 61,393 units by 2029.