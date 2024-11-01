AI-generated cyberattacks create new headache for businesses

BENGALURU: With a notable increase in cyberattacks, especially artificial intelligence (AI)-generated attacks, organisations need to prioritise raising awareness about rising cyber threats and fortify their defences accordingly.

These AI attacks, API (application programming interface) risks and phishing top the list of worries for chief information security officers (CISOs), says HCLTech’s The Global Cyber Resilience Study 2024-25.

Nearly 80% of the security leaders across industries and countries anticipate a cyberattack on their organisations in the next 12 months while only 48% believe they can prevent one.

About 54% of the security leaders identify AI-generated attacks as the biggest security risk and 76% of the security leaders faced high to moderate challenges in resuming business fully in the aftermath of a cyberattack.

Malicious actors have increasingly turned to AI to analyse and refine their attack strategies, thereby increasing the likelihood of executing successful phishing/social engineering and ransomware attacks.

Industries brace for AI threats

The report points out that different industries are facing distinct cybersecurity challenges as attack methods evolve. In manufacturing, 58% of security leaders worry about AI-generated attacks that could disrupt essential production operations, threatening the industry’s resilience. For Life Sciences and Healthcare, ransomware is the top concern to the PII (personally identifiable information) and PHI (protected health information) data, with 60% viewing it as the biggest threat. In financial services, API vulnerabilities are a major worry for 56%, as these can lead to significant data breaches or outages.