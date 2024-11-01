Google Pixel 9: Ticking all boxes for a premium device

NEW DELHI: Technology giant Google has unveiled its ninth series of Pixel phones, the Pixel 9, whose prices start at Rs 79,999. We used the phone for about two weeks and found it has outstanding camera functionality, a beautiful design (though some claim it resembles the iPhone), and impressive speed. The AI features further enhance the user experience, making it more intuitive and efficient. The only drawback we found was the charging speed, which is slower than that of some competitors. Overall, we consider the Pixel 9 to be a good offering.

Design and Display

As mentioned, the Google Pixel 9 looks premium in terms of design, although it may remind some users of the iPhone. The device features an all-flat design with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 panels and a flat aluminum frame. Overall, the device was found to be both beautiful and premium in hand.

The phone comes with a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display, boasting a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels and a pixel density of 422 ppi. This means the Pixel 9

provides sharp and vibrant visuals, making it an enjoyable experience for watching high-resolution content on OTT platforms.

The Pixel 9 runs on Android 14 out of the box and is powered by Google’s latest chipset, the Tensor G4. This enables the phone to handle any task, whether it's heavy gaming or multitasking with various apps, and you can perform AI tasks seamlessly. The phone tends to get a little warm with extensive use, but this is not a significant issue. In terms of memory, the Google Pixel 9 comes with 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of storage, offering plenty of room for multitasking and storing apps, photos, and videos.