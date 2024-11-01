Nine out of ten smartphones priced above 250 dollars will be GenAI-capable by 2028: Report

NEW DELHI: Nine out of 10 smartphones priced above 250 dollar will be GenAI-capable by 2028, signalling the widespread adoption of Generative AI, says a new report by Counterpoint Research.

The paper also projects that GenAI smartphone shipments will exceed 730 million units by 2028, more than thrice the estimated volume for 2024.

The smartphone industry is moving toward hyper-personalisation driven by Generative AI. The impact has been significant within just a year of the release of the first GenAI-capable phone.

“The industry is shifting focus from traditional hardware advancements, such as bigger screens, faster processors and more cameras, to offering more intelligent, adaptive and personalized user experiences,” reads the report.

The document also notes that hyper-personalisation, which has started with premium smartphones, will eventually extend to high-, mid-, and low-end devices as GenAI technology matures. In 2024 and 2025, the premium smartphone segment (wholesale price above 600 dollar) is expected to be a major driver of GenAI smartphone shipments, contributing around 80% of the total volume.

The report emphasises that as OEMs continue to refine and promote GenAI capabilities, its appeal will grow. Initially, most GenAI adoption will be concentrated in premium smartphones, but by 2026 and 2027, it will expand into the high (400-599 dollars) and mid-to-high (250-399 dollars) price segments.