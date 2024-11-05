How kidney stones play havoc with your back

BHUBANESWAR: Ipsita Singh was experiencing recurring back pain, and multiple visits to an orthopedician did not show any visible improvement even after a couple of months of treatment. The 45-year-old banker was evaluated by multiple doctors, but they were unable to diagnose her problem correctly. However, an ultrasound of her abdomen followed by a CT scan revealed two large stones in her kidney that were not visible on a conventional X-ray.

The stones were removed with laser surgery, and with that, her back pain vanished. Kidney stones (or urolithiasis) are becoming increasingly prevalent in India. Epidemiological studies show that the prevalence of kidney stones in the country is about 12%, with more men being affected than women. It is relatively more common in the northern states of India, where the prevalence rate is 15% or higher.

Dr Samir Swain, head of urology at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, said north India reports more renal stone cases due to the hot and arid climate, while coastal states have a relatively lower prevalence. "It is more prevalent in states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Men are more affected than women, and the condition tends to peak between the ages of 20 and 50 years. The rising incidence is linked to lifestyle changes such as increased consumption of a high-sodium diet, dehydration due to hot climate, and urbanisation," he said. As the factors behind kidney stones are multifarious, the chances of recurrence are high regardless of treatment.

Around 98% of patients may develop another stone within 25 years of the first episode. The most common types of stones are calcium oxalate, calcium phosphate, uric acid, and struvite, in addition to cystine stones. Calcium oxalate stones are the most common, accounting for about 70% of all kidney stones.