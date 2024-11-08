Gen AI creates more ability for engineers to unlock creativity

BENGALURU: Nasdaq-list Nasdaq-listed global software company PTC is among the leading providers of product development software for global automakers like Volkswagen, BMW, and Toyota. Neil Barua, chief executive officer of PTC, who was in Bengaluru recently, told TNIE that the company has been using artificial intelligence (AI) for more than 10 years.

“Our belief at PTC is we’re using generative AI in our software that creates more ability for engineers to unlock creativity than deal with the mundane tasks of software development,” he said.

People are now interested in knowing more new features in the car. “So that’s causing software to be such a more important version of the experience than just how the car looks,” he said, adding that his company has been using AI for over 10 years now. “Machine learning has been around for a long time. Generative AI is what all the buzz has been for the last year since OpenAI came out of nowhere with some great LLMs (large language models),” he said.

“Take for example, software-defined vehicles, the software we give to an automaker or a supplier of those capabilities, have to write and develop software, to actually enable you to walk in a car and be able to press a button and for it to have a response to it. That’s all software-driven. That software is now being written on or being developed on a product we call Codebeamer, which does all the requirements management, the testing of it, the release management of that code, the traceability of it,” he explained.

He added that the company has been applying generative AI in a lot of the test cases, the requirements are manual processes for software engineers to do. “It takes loads of time for them to develop those, execute on them. But LLMs, generative AI, is very well attuned to aggregating similar things that have been created in the past by which you’ve recommended and have the engineers focus on creative ways in which they’re going to develop versus the monotonous elements of getting to the creative part,” he said.