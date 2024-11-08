Low-code here to stay for Asia-Pacific firms

BENGALURU: Low-code adoption continues to accelerate across APAC (Asia-Pacific) as one-third (33%) of enterprises recognised it as a critical tool for driving automation and future-proofing their businesses. IDC predicts that by 2025, more than 60% of enterprises globally will adopt low-code technologies to enable faster application delivery and improve operational efficiency.

In its report, IDC points out that by region, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong lead APAC with 49% of enterprises prioritising low code for automation solutions, followed by India at 35% and Australia at 31%.

IDC says this shows a continued recognition of low code’s strategic value in driving competitive advantage within a disruptive landscape, especially as businesses face demands to deliver apps and innovate more efficiently amidst economic uncertainty and a shortage of skilled developers. “The integration of GenAI with low-code technologies is poised to meet the increasing demand for rapid application delivery and legacy modernisation,” said Dhiraj Pramod Badgujar, senior research manager, XOps Software Development and AI Developer Strategies Practice, IDC Asia/Pacific. “Our research reveals that organisations across the region are rapidly embracing this powerful combination to accelerate software release cycles and significantly enhance productivity,” he added.

The research shows that over 60% of applications in APAC are legacy systems, posing hurdles like rigid architectures and high maintenance costs. The skills shortage exacerbates these issues, and modernising these systems remains a priority for enterprises. However, outdated frameworks and low developer productivity often hinder progress. To overcome these obstacles, 68% of APAC enterprises are turning to modern development tools—including low code, integrated development environments, and DevOps. While low-code platforms can streamline software development by enabling faster application creation with minimal coding, AI-powered low-code solutions take this a step further by automating complex processes and delivering intelligent insights, which boost efficiency and spark innovation. About 25% of APAC enterprises are now prioritising the integration of GenAI into developer tools to drive more intelligent application development.

“We are witnessing unprecedented levels of productivity and innovation unlocked for businesses in APAC through the synergistic relationship between GenAI and low code,” said Mark Weaser, vice-president, APAC at OutSystems.