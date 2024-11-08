Why Australia plans to ban social media for those under 16 years of age

NEW DELHI: In what could be a world-first, the Australian government has proposed a ban on children under 16 from using social media platforms such as X, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the proposed legislation, which will be tabled in parliament next week. The laws aim to mitigate the harm that social media is inflicting on Australian children.

“This one’s for the mums and dads,” Albanese said. “They, like me, are worried sick about the safety of our kids online. I want Australian families to know that the government has your back.”

Albanese clarified that there would be no penalties for users, and that enforcement would be the responsibility of Australia’s eSafety Commissioner. The legislation would come into effect 12 months after its passage and would be subject to a review.

“I don’t know about you, but I get things popping up on my system that I don’t want to see. Let alone a vulnerable 14-year-old. These tech companies are incredibly powerful. These apps have algorithms that drive people towards certain behaviour.”