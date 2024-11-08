Why Australia plans to ban social media for those under 16 years of age

NEW DELHI: In what could be a world-first, the Australian government has proposed a ban on children under 16 from using social media platforms such as X, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the proposed legislation, which will be tabled in parliament next week. The laws aim to mitigate the harm that social media is inflicting on Australian children.
“This one’s for the mums and dads,” Albanese said. “They, like me, are worried sick about the safety of our kids online. I want Australian families to know that the government has your back.”
Albanese clarified that there would be no penalties for users, and that enforcement would be the responsibility of Australia’s eSafety Commissioner. The legislation would come into effect 12 months after its passage and would be subject to a review.
“I don’t know about you, but I get things popping up on my system that I don’t want to see. Let alone a vulnerable 14-year-old. These tech companies are incredibly powerful. These apps have algorithms that drive people towards certain behaviour.”
How the ban would work
The government has clarified that the ban would not apply to young people already on social media. There will be no exemptions based on parental consent. The onus would be on social media platforms to implement measures to prevent access by underage users.
Why experts disagree
While most experts agree that social media can harm adolescent mental health, many are divided on the effectiveness of a blanket ban. Some argue that such bans might delay exposure to these platforms rather than equipping young people with the skills to navigate them safely. Others, including the Australian Child Rights Taskforce, have criticised the ban as overly restrictive, suggesting that focusing on imposing safety standards on platforms would be a more effective approach.
Previous attempts to restrict access to social media, including those by the European Union, have faced challenges and limitations. Questions remain about the practical implementation of the Australian ban, particularly given the availability of tools that can circumvent age verification measures.
The debate surrounding the Australian government’s proposed ban highlights the complex issue of balancing the need to protect children from online harms with the importance of fostering digital literacy and responsible online behaviour. As technology continues to evolve, finding the right approach to safeguard young people in the digital age remains a significant challenge.