Call to design robust legal framework to combat lead poisoning in the country

Lead poisoning remains one of the most pervasive public health crises globally, with India experiencing alarming levels of exposure. India lacks a targeted, comprehensive legal framework to combat this silent but deadly epidemic. Recognising the law as a pivotal tool for change, India has the opportunity to tackle this issue head-on through meaningful legal reform.

There can be no one-size-fits-all approach for crafting a law robust enough to address an issue as complex as lead poisoning. What India must focus on is drafting a legal instrument rooted in practical design principles.

Coordination among regulators

India’s legal landscape already includes nine pieces of primary legislation and nine pieces of subordinate legislation that touch upon various aspects of lead regulation. These instruments are administered by different ministries and agencies across central and state levels. While the involvement of multiple regulators is inevitable, this fragmentation can lead to inefficiency and inaction if these entities work in isolation. What’s needed is a legal framework that ensures these regulators coordinate their efforts.

Signalling importance of lead regulation

One of the fundamental roles of law is to send a clear message to society. A dedicated Act on lead regulation or even subordinate legislation (such as Rules) within existing environmental or public health statutes would signal the importance of this issue to key stakeholders, victims, businesses contributing to lead pollution, and regulators. Lead poisoning is not just an environmental concern; it affects labour markets, consumer safety, and public health systems. Addressing it through a dedicated legal instrument would make it clear that this is a national priority, demonstrating a commitment to action, driving businesses to comply and raising awareness among the general population.

Role of regulatory impact assessments

Incorporating regulatory impact assessments (RIA) in the law can enhance its effectiveness. RIAs conducted both before and after implementation, can help ensure that the law is evidence-based and aligned with its objectives. Before a legal framework is introduced, ex-ante RIAs can gather input from all stakeholders, ensuring that the legislation is well-informed and reflects the realities on the ground. Post-enforcement, ex-post assessments can measure the law’s effectiveness, providing opportunities to make necessary adjustments. Such assessments enable continuous improvement of the legal framework, ensuring that it remains effective in addressing the evolving nature of lead exposure and market dynamics.

Aligning with international obligations

India is a signatory to several international agreements that impose obligations regarding lead regulation, including the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) efforts to eliminate lead in paint. Therefore, any law addressing lead poisoning must align with these international standards. Creating legislation consistent with India’s global commitments would not only prevent international disputes but also enhance India’s standing in the global market. By aligning domestic law with international instruments, India can attract foreign investment, foster trade, and strengthen its economic position, all while promoting sustainable development.