Call to design robust legal framework to combat lead poisoning in the country

Lead poisoning remains one of the most pervasive public health crises globally, with India experiencing alarming levels of exposure. India lacks a targeted, comprehensive legal framework to combat this silent but deadly epidemic. Recognising the law as a pivotal tool for change, India has the opportunity to tackle this issue head-on through meaningful legal reform.
There can be no one-size-fits-all approach for crafting a law robust enough to address an issue as complex as lead poisoning. What India must focus on is drafting a legal instrument rooted in practical design principles.
Coordination among regulators
India’s legal landscape already includes nine pieces of primary legislation and nine pieces of subordinate legislation that touch upon various aspects of lead regulation. These instruments are administered by different ministries and agencies across central and state levels. While the involvement of multiple regulators is inevitable, this fragmentation can lead to inefficiency and inaction if these entities work in isolation. What’s needed is a legal framework that ensures these regulators coordinate their efforts.
Signalling importance of lead regulation
One of the fundamental roles of law is to send a clear message to society. A dedicated Act on lead regulation or even subordinate legislation (such as Rules) within existing environmental or public health statutes would signal the importance of this issue to key stakeholders, victims, businesses contributing to lead pollution, and regulators. Lead poisoning is not just an environmental concern; it affects labour markets, consumer safety, and public health systems. Addressing it through a dedicated legal instrument would make it clear that this is a national priority, demonstrating a commitment to action, driving businesses to comply and raising awareness among the general population.
Role of regulatory impact assessments
Incorporating regulatory impact assessments (RIA) in the law can enhance its effectiveness. RIAs conducted both before and after implementation, can help ensure that the law is evidence-based and aligned with its objectives. Before a legal framework is introduced, ex-ante RIAs can gather input from all stakeholders, ensuring that the legislation is well-informed and reflects the realities on the ground. Post-enforcement, ex-post assessments can measure the law’s effectiveness, providing opportunities to make necessary adjustments. Such assessments enable continuous improvement of the legal framework, ensuring that it remains effective in addressing the evolving nature of lead exposure and market dynamics.
Aligning with international obligations
India is a signatory to several international agreements that impose obligations regarding lead regulation, including the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) efforts to eliminate lead in paint. Therefore, any law addressing lead poisoning must align with these international standards. Creating legislation consistent with India’s global commitments would not only prevent international disputes but also enhance India’s standing in the global market. By aligning domestic law with international instruments, India can attract foreign investment, foster trade, and strengthen its economic position, all while promoting sustainable development.
Addressing non-compliance effectively
The law should provide clear mechanisms for assessing compliance and penalising violations. Instead of relying solely on criminal penalties, the law should first seek to impose civil penalties, which have proven to be more effective in regulating corporate behaviour. They include fines, compliance notices, and the suspension or cancellation of licences. By imposing staggered penalties, starting with lighter sanctions for first-time offences and escalating for repeat violations, the law can create a fair and enforceable system. This approach ensures that businesses have the opportunity to correct their mistakes while still holding them accountable.
Self-regulation through market forces
Self-regulation and market mechanisms are effective tools for enforcement. Businesses could be incentivised to comply with lead regulations through subsidies, access to credit, or preferential treatment in government contracts. By shifting some of the regulatory burden onto the market, companies would have a direct financial incentive to adopt best practices for reducing lead exposure. Additionally, creating healthy competition among manufacturers, importers, and sellers can encourage compliance. For instance, companies that meet lead safety standards could gain a competitive edge. As the market becomes more aware, consumers could alter their purchasing behaviour based on compliance of companies.
Regulation with ease of doing business
However, strict regulations must not stifle business operations. Companies should be given a reasonable timeline to comply with new regulations, allowing them to adapt without having a chilling effect on operations. A phased approach to enforcement would help avoid pushback from industry stakeholders. This would ensure smoother implementation and higher rates of compliance, reducing the risk of unintended economic consequences.
Advocacy and public awareness
Finally, the law must mandate advocacy efforts to raise public awareness. Much like how Section 49 of the Competition Act, 2002, provides for anti-monopoly advocacy, the proposed law should include provisions for educating the public. Lead poisoning remains under-recognised in India, and without robust advocacy, even the best-designed law will struggle to achieve its objectives.
By mandating public education campaigns, the law can help increase awareness of the risks associated with lead exposure and promote preventive measures. Advocacy will also ensure that the issue remains on the regulatory agenda, receiving the attention it deserves. India stands at a critical juncture. By drafting and implementing a robust legal framework to address lead poisoning, the country can safeguard public health, enhance its international standing, and foster sustainable economic growth. Such a framework, grounded in clear design principles, would signal that India is ready to confront one of the most pressing environmental and public health issues of our times.
Ankeetaa Mahesshwari
Associate Fellow at Pahle India Foundation
Aditya Prasanna Bhattacharya
Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy