Advancements offer hope, but not miracles

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At 32, Varun Kumar never thought he would be diving into hair restoration techniques instead of planning his annual school reunion. Yet, here he was, scrolling through online forums, reading reviews, and comparing treatments in search of a quick fix for his receding hairline.

What used to be a simple act – brushing his hair – had turned into a dreaded routine. Each stroke of his comb seemed to snag more strands than he wanted to count, and with each passing day, his confidence felt like it was slipping away along with his hair.

Initially, it had started with minor thinning at the crown, but within a year, that subtle patch had spread. The reflection in the mirror began to look less like the confident man he once recognised and more like someone he hardly knew.

Varun had tried it all – home remedies his mother swore by, over-the-counter shampoos, and trendy oils that promised "thicker, fuller hair in weeks." Nothing worked. Now, he found himself sitting in front of a hair specialist, hoping for a miracle that could restore not just his hair, but his self-esteem.

The growing number of clinics offering hair restoration solutions reflects a rising concern about hair loss. It’s a common issue that nearly everyone experiences, with a typical daily loss of 30-50 hair strands. Hair loss is considered significant when it exceeds 100 strands a day.

While doctors don’t promise miraculous solutions, advancements in the field are leading to better outcomes. Achieving satisfactory results requires patience and time, both from patients and medical professionals. During the first consultation, patients typically aren't immediately offered surgical or non-surgical options; instead, a thorough assessment is conducted.