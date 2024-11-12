Breast cancer in young women is more aggressive, say health experts

BENGALURU: Breast cancer, generally associated with older women, is increasingly being diagnosed in younger women under 40. The shift is notable as breast cancer in younger women often presents with more aggressive forms, which can complicate both treatment and outcomes.
This has become a cause for concern among medical professionals and public health experts. Unlike in older women where routine screening often aids early detection, younger women may not be undergoing regular mammograms, leading to diagnoses in later stages.
The rising incidence in this age group raises questions about contributing factors such as genetics, lifestyle choices, and potential environmental exposures, with experts also emphasising the importance of awareness campaigns tailored specifically for younger demographics, encouraging them to recognise early warning signs and seek timely medical evaluations.
Various factors contribute to this trend, says Dr Mangesh P Kamath, additional director, medical oncology, at Fortis Hospital. Genetic predispositions, such as mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, play a critical role. Women with a family history of breast cancer face heightened risk. Lifestyle factors also influence susceptibility.
A diet rich in saturated and trans fats, including red meat and fried food, high sugar intake, obesity, physical inactivity, stress, alcohol consumption, and smoking can increase the risk, he adds. He stressed that exposure to certain chemicals and pollutants may elevate the risk. “Moreover, hormonal factors such as precocious puberty, timing of first menstruation, age at first childbirth, can affect breast cancer risk in younger women,” he said.
Regular self-examination, clinical breast exam, and mammography screenings are crucial, especially for women over 40 years or those at higher risk, says Dr Krithikaa Sekar, consultant radiation oncologist at HCG Cancer Centre. “Advanced imaging techniques, such as MRI, help detect cancer at an early, more treatable stage,” she added.
Treatment options depend on the cancer stage and may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy. “For some patients, additional years of hormonal or targeted therapies may be recommended to reduce the risk of recurrence,” she added.
In advanced metastatic cases, where the cancer has spread to other parts of the body, precision medicine offers new hope. Using tumour genomics and pathological classification to determine immune status, precision therapy provides a cutting-edge treatment option, she adds.
Furthermore, experts highlight that breast cancer is not just a single disease, it comes in various types, some less known than others. One such type, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is particularly aggressive and more likely to affect younger women and those with African or Hispanic heritage. Unlike other forms, TNBC lacks the three common receptors (estrogen, progesterone, and HER2) that typically guide treatment options.
Experts emphasise that with fewer targeted therapies available, understanding the unique nature of such lesser-known types is crucial for early diagnosis and better outcomes.