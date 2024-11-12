Breast cancer in young women is more aggressive, say health experts

Regular self-examination, clinical breast exam, and mammography screenings are crucial, especially for women over 40 years or those at higher risk, says Dr Krithikaa Sekar, consultant radiation oncologist at HCG Cancer Centre. “Advanced imaging techniques, such as MRI, help detect cancer at an early, more treatable stage,” she added.

Treatment options depend on the cancer stage and may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy. “For some patients, additional years of hormonal or targeted therapies may be recommended to reduce the risk of recurrence,” she added.

In advanced metastatic cases, where the cancer has spread to other parts of the body, precision medicine offers new hope. Using tumour genomics and pathological classification to determine immune status, precision therapy provides a cutting-edge treatment option, she adds.

Furthermore, experts highlight that breast cancer is not just a single disease, it comes in various types, some less known than others. One such type, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is particularly aggressive and more likely to affect younger women and those with African or Hispanic heritage. Unlike other forms, TNBC lacks the three common receptors (estrogen, progesterone, and HER2) that typically guide treatment options.

Experts emphasise that with fewer targeted therapies available, understanding the unique nature of such lesser-known types is crucial for early diagnosis and better outcomes.