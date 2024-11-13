Fossilisation: A freeze of geological time

Fossilisation is the process by which organic materials like plants, animals, and other life forms, are preserved in the Earth’s crust over geological time. Fossils provide snapshots of ancient life and environment when they existed in living form, offering invaluable insights into the history and evolution of nature. However, fossilisation in its natural form, is a rare occurrence. Most organisms decay before they can become fossilised, and of those that do get naturally fossilised, only a small proportion are preserved in a way that allows scientists to study them even after millions of years. The fossilisation process involves several stages, which begins from the death of an organism to the eventual discovery of the fossil by paleontologists.

The process of any organism becoming a fossil begins the moment it dies. Whether an animal, plant, or microorganism, the initial stage is the same for all. However, for fossilisation to set in, the organism must be buried quickly after death. If it is left exposed on the surface, scavengers, bacteria, and environmental factors like weathering and decay, will break it down, making fossilisation unlikely.

The ideal conditions to preserve the body is any place with deep water, tar pits, or areas with rapid sediment deposition, where the remains may be preserved before the decomposition process can fully set in. Almost immediate burial is crucial for the process, so that it isolates the remains from environmental factors that would otherwise decompose the organism. This burial process is essential for the preservation of the organism, as the sediments protect the remains from physical and chemical breakdown. The burial also begins the process of compressing the remains, which will eventually aid in fossilisation.