Haryana to develop a Mahabharata Circuit

Arvind Kumar Sharma, Haryana’s Heritage and Tourism Minister, has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform Kurukshetra and its surrounding areas into premier tourism destinations. This announcement was made at the second Mahabharata Circuit Conference held in Karnal, where officials from both Haryana Tourism and the Union Ministry of Tourism discussed the development potential of this historically rich region.

Hosted by the Union Ministry of Tourism, the conference aimed to promote historic sites in Kurukshetra, Karnal and Panipat, establishing them as leading tourist attractions connected to the great Indian epic. A new tourism initiative, the Mahabharata Circuit, will showcase these sites, bringing the ancient epic to life and highlighting the area’s profound cultural and historical roots.

The development plan includes enhancing visitor facilities and infrastructure to match popular pilgrimage sites like Vrindavan, which draws thousands of tourists annually. The initiative seeks to elevate Kurukshetra as a global pilgrimage destination, catering to the needs of pilgrims, history enthusiasts and international travellers. He emphasised that this project aligns with the government’s previous success with the Ramayana and Krishna Circuits in northern India, where Rs 200 crores have already been invested.