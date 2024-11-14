Kargil Chronicles

Kargil, known for the heroic feats of Indian soldiers during the Kargil War of 1999, is a testament to courage and resilience in the unforgiving mountain ranges. However, this captivating district offers more than just tales of valour; it is home to breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage and a lifestyle grounded in simplicity and community ethics.
Nestled in the Drass district lies the enchanting Aryan Valley, a hidden haven made up of five small villages named after their inhabitants — the Aryans. This valley, protected by law, has preserved its unique culture and way of life. The Aryans, primarily Buddhist, embody a calm and zen-like existence, rooted in traditions of farming and trading. Here, amidst the picturesque backdrop of mulberry trees and rugged mountains, you’ll discover luxurious homestays that blend adventure with comfort.
Imagine arriving at a charming cottage, built from locally sourced stone, wood and mud, with the Indus River flowing gracefully nearby. The Beta homestay we were staying at creatively utilised small spaces, showcasing the harmony between quality living and nature. Our hosts welcomed us with warm hospitality as we settled in, ready to explore the region. The meals served were a divine experience, featuring fresh produce from nearby farms, revitalising our spirits after a long journey.
As we learned more about the Aryan Valley, we found it consists of four primary villages: Dha, Hanu, Garkon and Darchik. The Aryans are believed to be descendants of Alexander’s army and their unique customs — a blend of ancient animist beliefs and Buddhism — create a vibrant cultural fabric that endures despite modern influences. Their abundant harvests of apricots — the ‘bloodline’ fruit — as well as mulberries and blackberries, paint the landscape with seasonal colours, adding to the region’s allure.
On our first evening at this destination, we participated in the concluding day of Buddhist preachings, where we were treated to vibrant folk dances and songs. A monk’s blessings enveloped us in warmth and despite being outsiders, we felt like part of this very close-knit community. Our hosts shared their vision of sustainable tourism, emphasising the importance of organic growth to protect the valley’s natural charm.
Waking up in the valley felt like we were a part of a fairytale. Mornings were serene where we came across an elderly couple watering their plants and braiding each other’s hair in the afternoon sun as they both had gorgeous long locks. On our departure, we had the delightful opportunity to pick mulberries from a tree in their yard. When the elderly man approached us, we braced for a reprimand for trespassing; instead, with a twinkle in his eye, he bent down the branch, plucked a tender few and offered us a handful. His generous spirit mirrored that of the entire community — a reminder that sharing was valued over ownership.
A visit to Kargil wouldn’t be complete without hiking to Hombotingla Pass aka Point 5608, the highest peak in the region. The trek was invigorating, culminating in breathtaking panoramic views that seemed to stretch endlessly. Standing at that altitude, the winds howled and clouds rolled by, creating an ethereal, almost otherworldly ambience.
Another not-to-miss destination is the Mulbekh Monastery, perched majestically atop a rocky hill. This ancient gompa served as a significant outpost along the historic caravan route between Kashmir and Ladakh. The stunning architecture and intricate carvings tell tales of a rich spiritual heritage, complementing the awe-inspiring views of the surrounding valleys. Nearby, Shargole Monastery captivates with its cliffside location and exquisite frescoes depicting Buddhist tales.
We took a moment to explore the Cave Monastery at Shargole, an intimate glimpse into the secluded lives of monks in history. The cave’s serenity, surrounded by stunning rock formations, invited contemplation and a deeper connection to the spiritual lineage woven throughout the picturesque valley.
For those already planning a visit to Kargil, don’t underestimate the offerings of this hidden gem. To truly absorb its breathtaking landscapes, rich traditions, delightful cuisine and the warm embrace of its inhabitants, allow yourself at least five days in the serenity of Kargil.
Nearest airport: Ladakh
Nearest railhead: Jammu Tawi
Stay at: Rangyul Resort, Kargil