Kargil Chronicles

Imagine arriving at a charming cottage, built from locally sourced stone, wood and mud, with the Indus River flowing gracefully nearby. The Beta homestay we were staying at creatively utilised small spaces, showcasing the harmony between quality living and nature. Our hosts welcomed us with warm hospitality as we settled in, ready to explore the region. The meals served were a divine experience, featuring fresh produce from nearby farms, revitalising our spirits after a long journey.

As we learned more about the Aryan Valley, we found it consists of four primary villages: Dha, Hanu, Garkon and Darchik. The Aryans are believed to be descendants of Alexander’s army and their unique customs — a blend of ancient animist beliefs and Buddhism — create a vibrant cultural fabric that endures despite modern influences. Their abundant harvests of apricots — the ‘bloodline’ fruit — as well as mulberries and blackberries, paint the landscape with seasonal colours, adding to the region’s allure.

On our first evening at this destination, we participated in the concluding day of Buddhist preachings, where we were treated to vibrant folk dances and songs. A monk’s blessings enveloped us in warmth and despite being outsiders, we felt like part of this very close-knit community. Our hosts shared their vision of sustainable tourism, emphasising the importance of organic growth to protect the valley’s natural charm.