Uttar Pradesh launches eco-tourism in tiger reserves

Despite strict conservation guidelines set by India’s National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has recently introduced new tourism initiatives within the core zones of its tiger reserves.

The NTCA, following a Supreme Court directive from 2012, issued a 2019 order prohibiting permanent tourism facilities in these ecologically sensitive areas to preserve them as undisturbed habitats for tigers. Core zones in tiger reserves are designated to provide safe environments for these endangered species, with minimal human intrusion.

The UP government’s recent moves, however, indicate a different approach to balancing conservation with ecotourism.

The 2024-25 eco-tourism season for UP’s tiger reserves — including Pilibhit, Amangarh and Dudhwa — was launched on November 6, a notable nine days earlier than usual. Alongside this opening, several ecotourism facilities were unveiled, including a new boating point within the central area of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and a bamboo cabin on Chukha Beach near the Sharda River.